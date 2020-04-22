Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 22

Chris Froome celebrates one of his Tour de France wins PA Wire/PA Images

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Gary Lineker scored twice for England against Cameroon in the 1990 World Cup quarter-final, but who put them ahead?

2. Which Australian paceman tore England apart with his career-best Test figures of 7-37 at Headingley in 1997?

3. With which county did England all-rounder Moeen Ali begin his career?

4. Who is the reigning French Open women’s singles champion?

5. Steelers, Sharks and Eagles are all sports teams from which British city?

6. In what year did Chris Froome win his first Tour de France?

7. Who trained champion British flat racehorse of the 1970s, Brigadier Gerard?

8. Which rugby union club calls the Liberty Stadium home?

9. Who won the last FA Cup final under the twin towers of Wembley before its redevelopment?

10. Which city hosted the 1952 summer Olympics?

11. Five countries made their European Championships debut at Euro 2016, name three.

12. And which one of these debutants made it furthest in the tournament, losing 2-0 to Portugal in the semi-finals?

13. Which is the only NBA side to have a number in their name?

14. At which Summer Olympics did a Unified Team top the medal table?

15. Which now dissolved football club used to play their games at Nene Park in Northamptonshire?

16. How many strokes are there in competitive swimming?

17. Where did Leicester City play their home matches for over 100 years up until 2002?

18. At which Kent motor racing circuit would you find Dingle Dell and the Brabham Straight?

19. Why was there no boxing at the 1912 Summer Olympics? A) No competitors B) No judges C) the sport was illegal in Sweden

20. And which country sits second in the all-time Olympic boxing medal table, between the US and Team GB?

21. Ko Jin-young is the highest ranked player in which sport?

22. Which county cricket club did Brian Lara play for when he recorded the highest-ever first-class score of 501?

23. Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is married to which former French Open winner?

24. The Glovers is the nickname of which English football club?

25. In which year did Frank Bruno become the world heavyweight champion with victory over Oliver McCall?

26. Which south London club did Manchester United defeat 3-0 in the 2004 FA Cup final?

27. Real Madrid dominated the first years of the European Cup after its inception in 1955. How many years in a row did they win it?

28. When England beat Australia after following on in the famous Headingley Test of 1981, who was the visitors’ captain?

29. Up until last year, how many years in a row did the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers contest the NBA final series?

30. Who is the only man other than Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to win the French Open since 2005?

Answers: 1. David Platt; 2. Jason Gillespie; 3. Warwickshire; 4. Ashleigh Barty; 5. Sheffield; 6. 2013; 7. Dick Hern; 8. Ospreys; 9. Chelsea; 10. Helsinki; 11. Iceland, Northern Ireland, Albania, Wales, Slovakia; 12. Wales; 13. Philadelphia 76ers; 14. 1992 in Barcelona; 15. Rushden and Diamonds; 16. Four (Breaststroke, Backstroke, Butterfly and Freestyle); 17. Filbert Street; 18. Brands Hatch; 19. C ; 20. Cuba; 21. Women’s golf; 22. Warwickshire; 23. Ana Ivanovic; 24. Yeovil; 25. 1995; 26. Millwall; 27. Five; 28. Kim Hughes; 29. Four; 30. Stanislas Wawrinka (2015).