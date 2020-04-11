Search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 April 2020

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

PA Archive/PA Images

With live action on hold during the coronavirus pandemic and millions in lockdown, sports fans have plenty of extra time on their hands.

For those wanting to keep the little grey cells ticking over, the PA news agency has pulled together some trivia to test your general sporting knowledge.

Just try not to look at the answers before you have got through them all....

1. Which football team played their games at the McCain Stadium?

2. How many grand slam titles has Kim Clijsters won?

3. How many Olympic medals did Dame Kelly Holmes win?

4. Who was Sheffield’s coach when they won the 1998 Challenge Cup?

5. How old is snooker great Steve Davis?

6. Who captained Lancashire to their 2011 County Championship?

7. Which horse won the 1990 Grand National?

8. What is Johanna Konta’s best Wimbledon result?

9. Who did Anthony Joshua beat to win his first world title?

10. Which snooker player is known as ‘The Sheriff of Pottingham’?

11. Which rugby league side plays at Mount Pleasant?

12. Who is the world’s top-ranked English female squash player?

13. Who won the 2016 Tour de France?

14. Who scored for Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final?

15. Who won the 1997 World Snooker title?

16. Which county did David Byas end his county cricket career with?

17. How many Wimbledon titles did Justin Henin win?

18. Which horse won the 2014 Gold Cup?

19. Which team was promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs in 1994?

20. Who was Prince Naseem’s final opponent in 2002?

21. Who does England’s Lucy Bronze play for?

22. Who won the 1991 Open?

23. For which NBA side does Stephen Curry play?

24. Who scored a hat-trick when York City beat Manchester United in 1995?

25. How many Grand Slam titles did Sue Barker win?

Answers: 1. Scarborough; 2. Four; 3. Three; 4. John Kear; 5. 62; 6. Glen Chapple; 7. Mr Frisk; 8. 2017, semi-finals; 9. Charles Martin; 10. Anthony Hamilton; 11. Batley; 12. Sarah-Jane Perry; 13. Chris Froome; 14. Mario Basler; 15. Ken Doherty; 16. Lancashire; 17. None, she was a runner-up twice; 18. Lord Windermere; 19. Leicester; 20. Manuel Calvo; 21. Lyon; 22. Ian Baker-Finch; 23. Golden State; 24. Paul Barnes; 25. One.

Drive 24