Financial tips for Essex clubs in free podcasts

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts

Essex clubs and leagues can receive valuable financial advice and tips if they sign-up for a series of free FA Podcasts during July.

As part of a commitment to ensuring support services are suitable and relevant for clubs or leagues of all sizes, the podcast series enables volunteers to access relevant content in the comfort of their own homes, led by experts on each topic.

The latest support on offer for clubs and leagues is on the topic of ‘Money Matters’.

A four-part podcast series will be available for download each week and individuals will be required to sign up for the relevant podcasts, which will be sent directly to subscribers at 8pm each week.

The following topics will be covered:

*Ways in Which to Manage Your Money: exploring the main responsibilities when it comes to managing money, as well as the valuable internal controls which can be used to support this (July 15).

*How to Work Best Within the Budgets You Have: understand how you can prepare and review budgets with confidence and work within your club’s or league’s means (July 22).

*Understanding Different Taxes: an overview of the different taxes and where to find further information on them (July 29).

The podcasts follow on from a series of regular webinars which were co-presented by experts and volunteers from clubs who shared their stories and experiences about various development topics, followed by an open discussion towards the end of each session.

Previous editions of these can be viewed on the Essex FA’s YouTube channel.

To register for the new podcasts, visit www.essexfa.com, where information on club and league development can also be found. Follow @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

Coming soon on the Essex FA YouTube Channel – An Introduction to Club Finance: begin to gain an understanding of accounts and how to ask the appropriate questions at your next club or league committee meeting.