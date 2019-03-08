Barking crash to defeat against Tooting

Isthmian South Central: Tooting & Mitcham United 2 Barking 1

Barking crashed to a 2-1 defeat away from home to high-flying Tooting & Mitcham United in the Isthmian South Central.

Goals from David Castanho and Danny Bassett sealed the three points despite an equaliser from Daniel Flemming for the Blues in the match at The Campus Society Stadium.

Castanho tucked home a rebound after goalkeeper Montel Joseph kicked away an effort from Danny Bassett in the 39th minute.

Five minutes later Barking pulled themselves level as Daniel Flemming headed home a Max Bradford cross into the box to make it 1-1 heading into the half-time break.

In the 54th minute striker Bassett fired home for the hosts to give them the lead to make it 2-1.

Barking then pressed for an equaliser but couldn't find one and their job was made harder by being reduced to 10 men as Sam Owusu was sent off in the 77th minute.

Tooting & Mitcham United: Shaw, Hamlin, Patterson-Bohner, Castanho (Ghandour 58), Morgan-Griffiths, Bassett, Daly, Camara (Belford 65), Coleman, Sahnoun (Stewart 81), French.

Unused subs: Ademiluyi and Andrade Filipe.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu, Hayes, Flemming (Sardinha 66), Ashman, Seymour, Dixon, Bradford (Roult 79), Dadson (Boakye-Yiadom 81).

Unused subs: Collins and Anderson.