Search

Advanced search

Barking crash to defeat against Tooting

PUBLISHED: 10:02 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 03 November 2019

Daniel Flemming clears the danger (pic Terry Gilbert)

Daniel Flemming clears the danger (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Isthmian South Central: Tooting & Mitcham United 2 Barking 1

Abs Seymour fires against a post (pic Terry Gilbert)Abs Seymour fires against a post (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking crashed to a 2-1 defeat away from home to high-flying Tooting & Mitcham United in the Isthmian South Central.

Goals from David Castanho and Danny Bassett sealed the three points despite an equaliser from Daniel Flemming for the Blues in the match at The Campus Society Stadium.

Castanho tucked home a rebound after goalkeeper Montel Joseph kicked away an effort from Danny Bassett in the 39th minute.

Five minutes later Barking pulled themselves level as Daniel Flemming headed home a Max Bradford cross into the box to make it 1-1 heading into the half-time break.

Michael Dixon hits the floor (pic Terry Gilbert)Michael Dixon hits the floor (pic Terry Gilbert)

You may also want to watch:

In the 54th minute striker Bassett fired home for the hosts to give them the lead to make it 2-1.

Barking then pressed for an equaliser but couldn't find one and their job was made harder by being reduced to 10 men as Sam Owusu was sent off in the 77th minute.

Tooting & Mitcham United: Shaw, Hamlin, Patterson-Bohner, Castanho (Ghandour 58), Morgan-Griffiths, Bassett, Daly, Camara (Belford 65), Coleman, Sahnoun (Stewart 81), French.

Unused subs: Ademiluyi and Andrade Filipe.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu, Hayes, Flemming (Sardinha 66), Ashman, Seymour, Dixon, Bradford (Roult 79), Dadson (Boakye-Yiadom 81).

Unused subs: Collins and Anderson.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking crash to defeat against Tooting

Daniel Flemming clears the danger (pic Terry Gilbert)

Babyzone launches free play for babies and toddlers in Dagenham

Teddy Sprought, three, at Babyzone. Picture: Babyzone

Stevenson signs as Gordon heads out on loan

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (right). Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hockey: GB teams take step towards Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against Chile (pic GB Hockey)

Dismal West Ham plunge to another home defeat against Newcastle

Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates during the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists