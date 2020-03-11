Isthmian South Central: Uxbridge 2 Barking 1
PUBLISHED: 09:11 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 11 March 2020
Barking fell to a narrow 2-1 mid-week defeat away to Uxbridge to put a dent in their Isthmian South Central play-off chances.
The Blues got off to a slow start which found them 1-0 down after just one minute with Nicholas Bignall finding the back of the net although Johnny Ashman did level the score before Jack Beadle sealed the win for the hosts at Horton Road.
Bignall opened the scoring in the first minute before former Witham Town and Clapton winger Ashman found the net in 27th minute then Uxbridge's Jack Beadle netted five minutes later to make it 2-1.
Barking pressed for an equaliser but couldn't find one while Uxbridge held on to seal the three points and move up to third in the league table.
Uxbridge: McCarthy, Goodman, Haugh, Duffy, Yorke, McLeod, Bitmead (Bates 82), Hedley, Bignall (Bunting 90), Paine, Beadle (Martin 77).
Unused subs: Harper and Mulley.
Barking: Agboola, Flemming (Dada 56), Peart, Owusu, Hayes, Bruce, Bradford (Sardinha 77), Seymour, GB-Dumaka, Ashman (Roberts 76), Dixon.
Unused subs: Dadson and Palmer.