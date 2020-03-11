Isthmian South Central: Uxbridge 2 Barking 1

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking fell to a narrow 2-1 mid-week defeat away to Uxbridge to put a dent in their Isthmian South Central play-off chances.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dara Dada of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 Dara Dada of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

The Blues got off to a slow start which found them 1-0 down after just one minute with Nicholas Bignall finding the back of the net although Johnny Ashman did level the score before Jack Beadle sealed the win for the hosts at Horton Road.

Bignall opened the scoring in the first minute before former Witham Town and Clapton winger Ashman found the net in 27th minute then Uxbridge's Jack Beadle netted five minutes later to make it 2-1.

You may also want to watch:

Barking pressed for an equaliser but couldn't find one while Uxbridge held on to seal the three points and move up to third in the league table.

Uxbridge: McCarthy, Goodman, Haugh, Duffy, Yorke, McLeod, Bitmead (Bates 82), Hedley, Bignall (Bunting 90), Paine, Beadle (Martin 77).

Unused subs: Harper and Mulley.

Barking: Agboola, Flemming (Dada 56), Peart, Owusu, Hayes, Bruce, Bradford (Sardinha 77), Seymour, GB-Dumaka, Ashman (Roberts 76), Dixon.

Unused subs: Dadson and Palmer.