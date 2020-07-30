Search

Advanced search

‘Money Matters’ advice for clubs and leagues

PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 August 2020

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts

Archant

A series of free FA podcast recordings can be accessed by Essex clubs and leagues so they can receive valuable financial advice and tips.

The four-part podcast series has been be available for download each week during July as part of a commitment to ensuring support services are suitable and relevant for clubs or leagues of all sizes.

The podcasts have enabled volunteers to access relevant content in the comfort of their own homes, led by experts on each topic. The theme throughout was ‘Money Matters’.

Podcast 1: An Introduction to Club Finance: begin to gain an understanding of accounts and how to ask the appropriate questions at your next club or league committee meeting.

Podcast 2: Ways in Which to Manage Your Money: exploring the main responsibilities when it comes to managing money, as well as the valuable internal controls which can be used to support this.

You may also want to watch:

Podcast 3: How to Work Best Within the Budgets You Have: understand how you can prepare and review budgets with confidence and work within your club’s or league’s means.

Podcast 4: Understanding Different Taxes: an overview of the different taxes and where to find further information on them.

The podcasts follow on from a series of regular webinars which were co-presented by experts and volunteers from clubs who shared their stories and experiences about various development topics, followed by an open discussion towards the end of each session.

Previous editions of these can be viewed on the Essex County FA’s YouTube channel.

To access the ‘Money Matters’ podcasts, visit www.essexfa.com. Information on club and league development can also be found at www.essexfa.com, by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

CCTV captures attempted Dagenham van break in

This is the moment a man tries to break into a van in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Picture: Samantha Cawdron

Dagenham won the ‘lottery’ with new signing Saunders says Hornchurch boss Stimson

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Dagenham Sunday Market traders to relocate to Romford

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

CCTV captures attempted Dagenham van break in

This is the moment a man tries to break into a van in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Picture: Samantha Cawdron

Dagenham won the ‘lottery’ with new signing Saunders says Hornchurch boss Stimson

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Dagenham Sunday Market traders to relocate to Romford

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham won the ‘lottery’ with new signing Saunders says Hornchurch boss Stimson

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 3

Ashleigh Barty

‘Money Matters’ advice for clubs and leagues

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

Browne gives Essex backbone but Kent keep control

Essex batsman Nick Browne (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)