‘Money Matters’ advice for clubs and leagues

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts Archant

A series of free FA podcast recordings can be accessed by Essex clubs and leagues so they can receive valuable financial advice and tips.

The four-part podcast series has been be available for download each week during July as part of a commitment to ensuring support services are suitable and relevant for clubs or leagues of all sizes.

The podcasts have enabled volunteers to access relevant content in the comfort of their own homes, led by experts on each topic. The theme throughout was ‘Money Matters’.

Podcast 1: An Introduction to Club Finance: begin to gain an understanding of accounts and how to ask the appropriate questions at your next club or league committee meeting.

Podcast 2: Ways in Which to Manage Your Money: exploring the main responsibilities when it comes to managing money, as well as the valuable internal controls which can be used to support this.

Podcast 3: How to Work Best Within the Budgets You Have: understand how you can prepare and review budgets with confidence and work within your club’s or league’s means.

Podcast 4: Understanding Different Taxes: an overview of the different taxes and where to find further information on them.

The podcasts follow on from a series of regular webinars which were co-presented by experts and volunteers from clubs who shared their stories and experiences about various development topics, followed by an open discussion towards the end of each session.

Previous editions of these can be viewed on the Essex County FA’s YouTube channel.

To access the ‘Money Matters’ podcasts, visit www.essexfa.com. Information on club and league development can also be found at www.essexfa.com, by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.