Barking bounce back to winning ways at Waltham Abbey

Isthmian South Central: Waltham Abbey 1 Barking 2

Barking bounced back to winning ways in the Isthmian South Central with a vital 2-1 victory over Waltham Abbey.

Goals from Dumebi GB-Dumaka and Johnny Ashman sealed the three points for the Blues in a hard fought battle against one of their near rivals at Capershotts.

Former Dulwich Hamlets forward GB-Dumaka broke the deadlock in the 15th minute of play to give Barking a 1-0 lead.

Justin Gardner's men then took that narrow lead into the half-time break much to their delight although it didn't last long as eight minutes into the second-half Billy Holland levelled the score to make it an exciting finish.

In the 66th minute winger Johnny Ashman found the back of the net to restore the Blues lead in the contest.

They held onto that lead and quickly put their defeat to FC Romania behind them while it was a milestone appearance for right-back Ricky Tarbard who played his 200th match for the club.

Waltham Abbey: Crowley, Appiah, Daniel, Twumasi, Bowen (Njoya 46), Daveney, Twum Koranteng, Ehui (Holland 47), McKenzie, Remy (Domafriyie 54), Gordon.

Unused subs: Rosetti and Dear.

Barking: Roach, Tarbard, Peart (Dixon 79), Flemming, Hayes, Bruce, Ashman (Palmer 69), Seymour (Sardinha 81), GB-Dumaka, Bradford.

Unused subs: Songolo and Dadson.