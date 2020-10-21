Barking crash to defeat away to Ware

Isthmian South Central: Ware 3 Barking 1

Barking remain at the foot of the Isthmian South Central league table as they crashed to a 3-1 defeat away to Ware despite a bright start.

Goals from Leigh Rose, Marcus Milner and substitute Reece Crowter sealed the three points for the hosts against the Blues at Wodson Park.

Justin Gardner’s men moved the ball around the park nicely for the opening 20 minutes with the first real big chance coming from Junior Dadson who fired wide of the target.

Against the run of play Ware opened the scoring through Leigh Rose after some fantastic build-up play in the final third.

Moments later the hosts almost doubled their lead as winger Marcus Milner headed over the crossbar from an incoming free-kick from Thomas Bruno.

In the 37th minute Barking managed to get themselves back into the contest as Junior Luke levelled the score as he picked up a rebound after Ware goalkeeper Calum Kitscha dropped the ball.

They went into the half-time break tied at 1-1 but it only took two minutes into the second-half for Ware to restore their lead.

Pacy winger Milner followed up to finish off a rebound as Blues goalkeeper Manny Agboola dropped the ball following a powerful shot from Albert Adu-Donyinah.

Goalscorer Rose was forced off through and on came livewire Reece Crowter who made an instant impact down the left flank.

In the 54th minute Ware striker Adu-Donyinah struck the post as he cut across the edge of the box after linking up with Crowter.

Barking pushed back as winger Dadson drove into the box but his effort was deflected wide.

Ware then scored a fantastic goal to make it 3-1 as Crowter drove to the back post and slotted home after being tee’d up by Milner who raced down the right flank with pace to get into a position to deliver.

In the 75th minute Barking were given a lifeline as they were awarded a penalty but up stepped Junior Luke but his effort was denied by goalkeeper Kitscha which seemed to deflate the visitors.

Ware pressed on once again and Thomas Bruno tried his luck from long range in the dying stages but saw his effort go spiralling over the crossbar.

Ware: Kitscha, Titchmarsh, Adamson, Bruo, Rose, Rumens, Milner (Sade Lichtenfeld 81), Rose (Crowter 47), Oujdi (Simms 84), Adu-Donyinah, Arthur.

Unused subs: Wade and Kendall.

Barking: Agboola, Tarbard, Owusu, Hayes, Dillon, O’Brien (Palmer 83), Flemming, Luke, Dadson, Green (Anau 60), GB-Dumaka (Westendorf 74).

Unused subs: Fallah and Sheehan-Cozens.