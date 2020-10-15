West Ham loan star Daly reveals the differences between WSL and playing in America

Rachel Daly in action (Pic: Arfa Griffiths Photographers) Arfa Griffiths Photographers

West Ham loan star Rachel Daly has admitted the big difference between the Women’s Super League and playing in the United States in the physicality.

Rachel Daly of West Ham United in action during the FA Women's Continental League Cup match Between Brighton & Hove Albion Women. (Photo by Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United FC via Getty Images) Rachel Daly of West Ham United in action during the FA Women's Continental League Cup match Between Brighton & Hove Albion Women. (Photo by Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United FC via Getty Images)

The 28-year-old attacker joined the Hammers on a season-long loan deal from Houston Dash and has noticed the differences in style already.

“There is a few more brutal tackles in there,” Daly smiled. “I think it’s a lot more physical, I think more than I was expecting, but that suits me as I like that part of the game.

“For the most part the girls are probably a bit more technical than they are in the US, but I think the US offers something completely different in terms of athleticism, and things like that.

“The game is maybe a bit more transitional. They’re both very different types of leagues, but both very good. It’s definitely a different experience for me.”

The Lionesses star believes the WSL is flourishing with so many big names joining the league from America and some from France due to seasons being delayed with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Obviously it’s been a bit of a weird year and it has allowed the opportunity for everybody to sort of experience something new,” she said.

“Maybe the players, the top name players might not have come over to try this league out, but certainly the exposure that this league has got over the last few years and how it has developed attracts a lot of players.

“We could have all gone overseas elsewhere in different leagues, but for me this league is growing everyday, week in and week out.

“It gets better and stronger, I think it’s a testament to how well this league is run, and how good the players are.”

Daly also revealed West Ham boss Matt Beard and the club’s potential is the main reasons she choose to join the east London club.

“I’ve know Matt for a while, he came out to America and coached there for a little bit, and I knew him from when he was back at Chelsea.

“I’ve followed the league quite closely over the last couple of years and West Ham is a club that suited me down to a tee.

“A team that has a lot of potential, a club that has a lot of potential, they’ve not solidified themselves in the top four teams in the league but has a vision to get there and that was a big selling point.

“The vision of the club is to make it up there eventually and we’re going in the right direction everyday. The facilities here are brilliant and I think overall It’s just a well run club.”