West Ham attacker Daly says it will take time for new-look squad to gel

West Ham United women attacker Rachel Daly understands it will take them time to gel together as a team with so many new faces including herself.

The Hammers will welcome undefeated Manchester United to the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday (12.30pm) for their next Women’s Super League clash.

Matt Beard’s side are still searching for their first win in the league having drawn and lost three to start the new campaign.

“It’s the same as anything, everyone is new, and we’ve not had the same starting 11 for the last few games,” Daly said.

“We’ve suffered some injuries and even for the girls that have been here to have so many new faces come in, it’s probably quite difficult.

“For me I wasn’t here for pre-season, Emily Van Egmond, people like that as well have been regularly but have not been a part of the pre-season team building.”

The Houston Dash attacker added: “It has been a slow start, it’s been unfortunate, I don’t think results have really gone our way. I think we’ve played some good football, and on another day results could have been different, but that’s football.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction every week and it’s going to take time, we’ve got to get over that first hurdle, and I think once we get that first league win under our belts I think the results will take care of themselves.”

Daly knows it will be a tough test against United as they’re a club on the rise in the women’s top-flight.

“Man Utd are a great team, I know Casey Storey very well, I’ve worked with her and played with her. She’s done fantastic with the club. It’s another big club with a huge vision and a lot of support.

“They’ve done really well, signed some good players, and it’s going to be a tough game but so is every game in this league. We need to get a win at home and hopefully we’ll take it to them.”

Daly is personally hoping she can impress Lionesses manager Phil Neville by playing in this country.

“That played a big factor in my decision in coming over here, getting him (Phil Neville) to see me every week, and keep his eye on me closely rather than just over a TV screen in the middle of the night I think that’s helpful.

“I haven’t scored many goals and I’ve not scored half as many as I want to, but I think I’m playing really well, and I think I’m getting better everyday so for him to see that is nice and being close to home is nice as well.”