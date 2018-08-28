Coach Beard was pleased to see his Hammers progress in the FA Cup with Rovers win

West Ham United's Brianna Visalli netted in their 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham Women head coach Matt Beard pleased with the reaction of his side in their 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers as they progressed into the next round of the FA Cup.

Two goals from Adriana Leon helped the Hammers progress – despite the Rovers Natasha Flint opening the scoring in the 14th minute at Rush Green Stadium.

Leon scored an equaliser just before half time to take the Irons level in to the break.

In the second half Brianna Visalli scored with a looping effort to give the Hammers the lead before Leon netted her second of the game to see West Ham win.

“It was a tricky tie, because obviously they’re doing well in their division. They’re winning lots of games, scoring lots of goals and you can see why to be perfectly honest.

“I was pleased with the performance; I was pleased with the reaction to going 1-0 down because we’ve been on a tough run.

“So, from that perspective, I felt we responded well.

“We created numerous chances today and, on another day, maybe we could have got another two or three, but the pleasing thing is that we’ve seen certain things that we’ve been asking for in training and what we’ve been working on to happen.

“The third goal came from the midfield player dropping out and then exploiting the space once the pass goes. So, from that side of things we’re really pleased, and the important thing today was to get in the next round.

“It was a tough tie especially with the run of results that we’ve had, and the girls deserve a lot of credit.”

The goal from Leon just before half-time proved to be a vital moment in the game, as the Hammers came out full of confidence in the second half.

“The goal was massive because it changes the team talk a little bit and gives everyone a lift going in to the second half.

“Then of course if you look at the chances we did have, Blackburn defended really well and bravely on some of the chances we had and some others we snatched at a little bit.

“The most important thing is we created the chances and we converted three of them, so I’m really pleased.”

Beard also had a large bench to choose from but was frustrated to see Claire Rafferty and Lucienne Reichardt go off through injury.