Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Coach Beard was pleased to see his Hammers progress in the FA Cup with Rovers win

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 February 2019

West Ham United's Brianna Visalli netted in their 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham United's Brianna Visalli netted in their 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham Women head coach Matt Beard pleased with the reaction of his side in their 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers as they progressed into the next round of the FA Cup.

Two goals from Adriana Leon helped the Hammers progress – despite the Rovers Natasha Flint opening the scoring in the 14th minute at Rush Green Stadium.

Leon scored an equaliser just before half time to take the Irons level in to the break.

In the second half Brianna Visalli scored with a looping effort to give the Hammers the lead before Leon netted her second of the game to see West Ham win.

“It was a tricky tie, because obviously they’re doing well in their division. They’re winning lots of games, scoring lots of goals and you can see why to be perfectly honest.

“I was pleased with the performance; I was pleased with the reaction to going 1-0 down because we’ve been on a tough run.

“So, from that perspective, I felt we responded well.

“We created numerous chances today and, on another day, maybe we could have got another two or three, but the pleasing thing is that we’ve seen certain things that we’ve been asking for in training and what we’ve been working on to happen.

“The third goal came from the midfield player dropping out and then exploiting the space once the pass goes. So, from that side of things we’re really pleased, and the important thing today was to get in the next round.

“It was a tough tie especially with the run of results that we’ve had, and the girls deserve a lot of credit.”

The goal from Leon just before half-time proved to be a vital moment in the game, as the Hammers came out full of confidence in the second half.

“The goal was massive because it changes the team talk a little bit and gives everyone a lift going in to the second half.

“Then of course if you look at the chances we did have, Blackburn defended really well and bravely on some of the chances we had and some others we snatched at a little bit.

“The most important thing is we created the chances and we converted three of them, so I’m really pleased.”

Beard also had a large bench to choose from but was frustrated to see Claire Rafferty and Lucienne Reichardt go off through injury.

Most Read

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Only two payouts from total of 200 pothole damage claims in Barking and Dagenham, survey shows

The Federation of Small Businesses has published pothole numbers and called for action to support road users and local firms. Picture: PA / Martin Keene

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero rated: Khan's Restaurant in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Pic: Google

Lorry reverses into shop in Dagenham Heathway

Damage on the shop from where the lorry reversed into the building. Picture: Luke Acton

Most Read

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Only two payouts from total of 200 pothole damage claims in Barking and Dagenham, survey shows

The Federation of Small Businesses has published pothole numbers and called for action to support road users and local firms. Picture: PA / Martin Keene

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero rated: Khan's Restaurant in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Pic: Google

Lorry reverses into shop in Dagenham Heathway

Damage on the shop from where the lorry reversed into the building. Picture: Luke Acton

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coach Beard was pleased to see his Hammers progress in the FA Cup with Rovers win

West Ham United's Brianna Visalli netted in their 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bosses of magazine Inside Success Union are fined for selling in Barking without a licence

The bosses of Inside Success Union, Stockwell have been fined £2,500 and banned from street trading after a group of youngsters working for the organisation were caught selling its magazine in Barking town centre. Picture: INSIDE SUCCESS UK

Signalling issue disrupts c2c trains

c2c trains service stations across east London. Picture: c2c.

Only two payouts from total of 200 pothole damage claims in Barking and Dagenham, survey shows

The Federation of Small Businesses has published pothole numbers and called for action to support road users and local firms. Picture: PA / Martin Keene

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists