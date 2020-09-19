West Ham forward Galabadaarachchi joins Napoli on loan

Young West Ham United Women forward Jacynta Galabadaarachchi has joined Italian side Napoli on loan.

Last season she played 11 games in the Women’s Super League as the Hammers finished eighth in the table as the league was curtailed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Napoli have just been promoted to Serie A but have lost their opening three games to Pink Bari, Fiorentina and Sassuolo.

The Australian youth International moved to east London from Perth Glory and had previously played for Melbourne City who she helped win the Australian W League.

She has been involved with the Australian national senior side as she was called up to the training camp ahead of the Algarve Cup in 2017 at aged just 16.

The Australian born Galabadaarachchi also has Sri Lankan descent and is the first player to play in England with Sri Lankan origin.

Last season she played 489 minutes creating 14 chances having 9 shots with 2 on target she also made 131 passes with 5 of those being key passes.

She could be set to make her debut for the Italian’s against Inter Milan on Sunday October 4.