Lionesses star Daly reveals cancer is ‘close to her heart’ as West Ham show support

Rachel Daly in action for West Ham Women (Pic: Kunjan Malde) Archant

West Ham Women are wearing pink shirts in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month much to the delight of attacker Rachel Daly who holds the cause close to her heart.

The 28-year-old, who has joined the Hammers on loan from Houston Dash, lost her grandfather to cancer and has seen many others around her suffer with the disease.

The Lionesses star is also an ambassador for the MD Anderson Cancer Centre in Houston due to wanting to help fight the cause.

“I think it’s such an important cause that we need to raise awareness for continuously, In Houston I’m an ambassador of the MD Anderson Cancer Centre,” Daly admitted.

“It’s a close foundation to my heart, it’s a horrible disease, and we just want to show awareness to fight it everyday and help end cancer.

“I lost my grandfather to cancer, he had lung and prostate cancer, so I think for me when something touches your family like that it’s something that you take with you and it’s not something you want to just let go by waist side.

“It’s something you want to support and a cause you always want to fight for.

“Alot of friends of mine and relatives of mine have been affected by cancer so I think it’s something we should always be raising awareness to.”

Daly believes what West Ham are doing is vital and is pleased to be a part of it although she says it’s about more than just the month of October.

“I think what West Ham are doing is fantastic just even putting on the pink jersey, wow that was America, pink shirt every week in October I think we’re the only club doing that and it’s more than just putting a shirt on.

“It’s pink and you know what it stands for, and being a part of a club that supports causes like this, is again exactly why I wanted to be a part of it.

“It shouldn’t just be about the month of October, but raising awareness as much as we can everyday is important to try help ending cancer.”

West Ham Women will be wearing the shirts for every fixture throughout October, which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the entire profits from the sale of the shirts going to Breast Cancer Now.

The shirts are for sale on the club website.