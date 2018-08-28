Search

West Ham have great news on injured player

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 January 2019

The Hammers have welcomed back Manuel Lanzini to light training

West Ham attacking star Manuel Lanzini has made another step on the road to recovery this week.

The 25-year-old Argentina international has been out for the entire season so far with a knee injury sustained during the warm-up to the World Cup.

He has been slowly recovering and manager Manuel Pellegrini had some positive news to say about him this week.

“We have had good news that Manuel Lanzini has started working with the squad,” revealed the boss.

“It will still be a few weeks before he is back, he is just working on only part of the warm-up, but the important thing is that he is good and his knee is healing in the correct way.”

When Lanzini does return it will be like having a new multi-million pound player.

It will certainly give West Ham even more attacking options, with Samir Nasri likely to move from the number 10 role.

Lanzini has made 99 appearances in claret and blue, scoring 20 goals along the way.

Lanzini may be looking for a return to action, should all go well, by the end of February.

