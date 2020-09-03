West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly

West Ham United are delighted to announce the signing of England international Rachel Daly on loan from Houston Dash.

Daly moves to the Hammers from the National Women’s Soccer League side on a temporary deal until the end of the calendar year and is the second loan signing in as many weeks, after Emily van Egmond joined from Orlando Pride.

The versatile Lioness – who is capable of playing full-back, on the wing and in attack - is West Ham United’s eighth signing ahead of the 2020/21 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season, which kicks off this Sunday for the Irons with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

“I am very excited to join West Ham United on loan and come and play in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League,” Daly told whufc.com. “West Ham is a fantastic club with a strong squad, filled with proven internationals and talented youngsters, and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone in the team.

“I’ve known Matt Beard for a long time as well and it will be great to work with him in the coming months. I know we have two really big games to kick-off our season, starting this weekend against Tottenham, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Head coach Matt Beard believes Daly’s experience and track record will prove to be a valuable asset for the Hammers in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Beard said: “I am delighted to bring Rachel to West Ham. The opportunity to have a proven England international in our squad on a short-term deal was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“Rachel is an experienced player, proven at the top level of the game, who will fit into our squad perfectly in terms of how we play and what we expect from our squad. I am looking forward to working with her over the coming months.”

Born in Harrogate, Daly spent her formative years on the books with Leeds United, helping the side to win the FA Women’s Premier League Cup in 2010, before spending a season with Lincoln Ladies.

Daly would then move to St John’s University Red Storm, where the English forward would set records for both goals scored – 50 – and points earned – 111 – during her three-year spell.

During her time with the Red Storm, Daly would become the program’s first-ever player to be named a NSCAA All-American, and the first to be selected in the NSCAA All-America First Team.

Daly joined Houston Dash as part of the 2016 NWSL College Draft, as the sixth overall pick, with the forward scoring and providing an assist on her debut, which came in a 3-1 win over Chicago Red Stars. She finished her first season with four assists and four goals.

Daly would better her previous seasons’ tally in the 2017 campaign, scoring five goals in 23 outings, before enjoying a prolific 2018 season with ten finishes.

This led to Daly being named Houston Dash’s MVP and also named in the NWSL Season XI for the 2018 season.

The 28-year-old was named Houston Dash captain ahead of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, leading her side all the way to their first trophy with a 2-0 victory over Chicago Red Stars in the final.

Daly was named the tournament MVP, after scoring three goals and providing one assist in five matches.

At international level, Daly has earned 35 caps and scored three goals, with her first Lioness finish coming on her debut against Serbia in June 2016.

Daly was included in Phil Neville’s squad for the 2018 SheBelieves Cup, in which England were runners-up, before helping her national team to win the competition in 2019.