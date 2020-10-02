West Ham United sign Lionesses youngster Lois Joel

West Ham manager Matt Beard during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham United have announced the signing of English youngster Lois Joel on a short-term contract.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joel moves to the Irons from the University of North Carolina, after a year in the United States of America, and will wear the No20 shirt in Claret and Blue.

“I’m super excited to be here at West Ham,” the full-back told whufc.com. “I’m so thankful to Matt and the Club for the opportunity to be here, and now I’m just looking forward to getting out there and playing.

“Everything I’ve heard about West Ham has been really positive. Matt and his team are great to work with and all the girls have been so welcoming to me. This is an exciting squad with a lot of potential. It’s a really talented team to be a part of.”

Head coach Matt Beard is looking forward to working with Joel in the coming months and helping the full-back develop her game.

Beard said: “I am delighted to welcome Lois to West Ham United. She is a talented, young defender with a lot of potential, and she has fitted in instantly with our group here.

“I am excited to see how she develops and improves during her time with us.”

You may also want to watch:

Formerly of the Chelsea development squad, Joel headed overseas to play collegiate football and develop her education in West Virginia, before transferring to the University of North Carolina last year.

The 21-year-old played 25 games for the Tar Heels, providing eight assists in all competitions for the side.

Now set to wear Claret and Blue, Joel is hopeful of proving herself to be a useful player for the Hammers.

She continued: “I like to think I’m a technical player. I like to combine with my teammates, and I try to get up and down the pitch.

“Hopefully you’ll see me getting involved in the attacks, as a full-back, and I’ll be able to get some assists as well as helping our team get a clean-sheet.”

With head coach Beard renowned globally for his work with young players, developing them into top talents, Joel is looking forward to working with the Hammers boss.

“Matt has got a great reputation for developing young players too. This is still a young squad that is going and developing. He wants to help young players get to their best, and I hope I can do that here.

“I’m looking to prove myself in this squad, help the team push up the table, and compete for my place in the team.”