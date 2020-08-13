West Ham United women announce Bartercard as official partner

West Ham United women’s team have announced a deal that sees Bartercard become the club’s newest official partner.

Bartercard is a trading platform which allows businesses to buy and sell their goods or services as part of a global network of likeminded businesses.

Bringing 21st century technology to the bartering industry, Bartercard works on your companies behalf by guaranteeing to bring you new customers, during your quieter times.

Bartercard have linked up with the Hammers to become the women’s team’s first-ever Official Sock Tie-Up Partner and Managing Director Jack Sullivan is thrilled to have them on board.

“It’s a pleasure to have Bartercard on board as our Official Sock Tie-Up partner,” he said. “The women’s game continues to grow globally and it’s testament to its power that brands like Bartercard are partnering with us and women’s football more broadly.

“On a personal note, I’m excited to use the Bartercard network, to see how we can work with other local businesses for the enhancement of our operations.

“The Covid-19 pandemic in continuing to have impacts on football and we’re grateful for Bartercard’s support at this time.

“We cannot wait for the new FA Women’s Super League season to kick-off and we’re very excited to be working with Bartercard for the future.”

Chris Kirby, Managing Director at Bartercard UK, added: “The rise in women’s football has been phenomenal and rightly so and the increased standard year on year has been immeasurable.

“We made a conscious effort to research the market and West Ham United Women reflected our vision on how we wanted to move forward as a business.

“Having being involved in the sports and sponsorship space for some time conducting meetings with Jack solely via video chat software was certainly a different experience but is probably a window into the impending digital future.

“It will however never replace the classic face to face conversations which I know we are all missing in business at the moment and are really excited to get down to the ground as soon as we can.

“Bartercard is keen to speak with business owners who may want to come on board to our network of 55,000 members globally and also who may be interested in franchise opportunities.”