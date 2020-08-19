West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner

West Ham United women’s team welcome Kinetica Sports as Official Sports Nutrition Partner ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 Women’s Super League season.

Kinetica, as a trusted partner to some of the world’s leading athletes, will work closely with West Ham United women’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Colm Smith and Managing Director Jack Sullivan to provide great tasting, high performance nutritional supplements to the West Ham women players to ensure they can perform at their best and recover efficiently.

With women’s football seeing a surge in popularity in the UK with an increase of nearly 60% in the number of people describing themselves as supporters over the last two years, the partnership lends itself to Kinetica as a diverse brand with a desire to drive progress for women in sport.

Jack Sullivan, Managing Director of West Ham United women said: “We are really looking forward to working with Kinetica, and helping them to expand into the UK.

“It is fantastic to have another partner that can help us grow, particularly on the field, as the improved performance of our teams is always the key priority for our football club.

“We already have Irish links in the women’s team – on the playing side with Leanne Kiernan and Courtney Brosnan, and behind the scenes with Colm, our Strength and Conditioning Coach, so it’s great to cement these ties and also have an Irish partner company on board.”

Colm Smith, West Ham United women’s Strength and Conditioning Coach said: “It is great to be working with a market-leading sports nutrition company like Kinetica, so that we can optimise the fuelling of our players, helping their levels of performance and recovery times.”

“As a diverse and inclusive brand, we in Kinetica are delighted to be able to partner with a team of West Ham United women’s calibre,” said Sorcha Madigan, Business President Kinetica.

“The players and back room staff have played their part in growing the women’s game and their success will continue to inspire young girls and women to participate in sport. We are honoured to be able to support that mission as partners.

“The timing of this exclusive partnership, in line with our exciting launch on Amazon, makes this a very exciting opportunity for everyone involved at Kinetica Sports.”