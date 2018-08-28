Search

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 January 2019

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team against West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham Women will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Manchester United in the FA Women’s League Cup.

The Hammers will travel away to Leigh Sports Village this evening as they look to progress into the semi-final of the cup competition against the Championship side.

And manager Matt Beard believes his side can take heart from their performance in Sunday’s 4-2 home defeat against Arsenal in the league.

A brace from Scottish international Jane Ross proved not enough for the Hammers as Danielle Van De Donk netted twice along with goals from Leah Williamson and Janni Arnth to seal the three points for the Gunners at Rush Green Stadium.

“We can take a lot of heart from our efforts,” Beard told the West Ham United website.

“We took our chances and we pushed them all the way.”

The former Chelsea boss did admit it was frustrating to concede sloppy goals from set-pieces and come away with nothing from the match.

“It was frustrating to lose the game,” he said.

“I’m disappointed we’ve lost on set-plays again to Arsenal. From that side of things, it’s annoying, but we can take a lot of positives from today’s performance.

“They’re a very good footballing team and they’re difficult to play against. Even with our back against the wall, we pushed them all the way.

“We can take many positives and now we need to focus on Wednesday night against Manchester United.”

West Ham had to cope without midfielder Julia Simic, who Beard confirmed had missed the game due to an injury sustained in training just 24 hours before Sunday’s fixture.

But the manager is hopeful that the German, as well as Leanne Kiernan and Erin Simon, could return.

“This game was probably a couple of days too early for us in terms of one or two injuries we’ve had,” he added.

“We lost Julia Simic yesterday (Saturday) and we had to adjust one or two things last minute, and we missed her in midfield.”

United will offer stiff opposition after they sealed a comfortable 9-0 win over London Bees at the weekend.

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

