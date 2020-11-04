West Ham Women: Gilly Flaherty Column

West Ham women captain Gilly Flaherty in training (Pic: Arfa Photography) Archant

I would like to firstly express my sincerest gratitude to each and every person who backed our support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October.

Gilly Flaherty's signature (Pic: West Ham United) Gilly Flaherty's signature (Pic: West Ham United)

It was a true privilege to once again wear the pink Breast Cancer Now shirts and help to raise both awareness and funds for their campaign.

I saw across social media how much not only West Ham United fans, but football supporters in general, were getting involved in supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I speak on behalf of our whole squad when I say thank you.

We are back in action on Wednesday evening after over two weeks without a fixture, due to the international break, and the period without a match has allowed us to look in depth at the areas we’ve needed to improve on.

During our most recent game, against Manchester United, we showed we have the quality to test and match up with some of the best players and teams in this division. Our objective now is to show that across the 90 minutes, starting with this match.

It was not very long ago that we played Wednesday’s visitors, Reading, at home in Barclays FA Women’s Super League action.

Unfortunately, I was unable to participate in that fixture but, watching from the sidelines, I felt we were very unfortunate not to take the win. We created the better chances, but Reading scored from their one real effort on goal.

Although we didn’t win, the team could take a lot of heart from that performance and I believe if we play with a similar intensity and tempo in this coming game, we have the quality to take the victory.

I scored my first goal of the season in our last Continental League Cup group stage match, away to Brighton & Hove Albion, and the team then going on to win that match in the penalty shoot-out was a huge boost for all of us.

A victory against Reading puts us in great shape to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. Having had the honour of leading West Ham out in the Women’s FA Cup Final in May of last year, I am eager to do so again in another cup final.

The Continental League Cup is a fantastic opportunity for us, as a team, to prove just how good we are.

Come On You Irons!