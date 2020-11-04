Search

Advanced search

West Ham Women: Gilly Flaherty Column

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 November 2020

West Ham women captain Gilly Flaherty in training (Pic: Arfa Photography)

West Ham women captain Gilly Flaherty in training (Pic: Arfa Photography)

Archant

I would like to firstly express my sincerest gratitude to each and every person who backed our support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October.

Gilly Flaherty's signature (Pic: West Ham United)Gilly Flaherty's signature (Pic: West Ham United)

It was a true privilege to once again wear the pink Breast Cancer Now shirts and help to raise both awareness and funds for their campaign.

I saw across social media how much not only West Ham United fans, but football supporters in general, were getting involved in supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I speak on behalf of our whole squad when I say thank you.

We are back in action on Wednesday evening after over two weeks without a fixture, due to the international break, and the period without a match has allowed us to look in depth at the areas we’ve needed to improve on.

During our most recent game, against Manchester United, we showed we have the quality to test and match up with some of the best players and teams in this division. Our objective now is to show that across the 90 minutes, starting with this match.

You may also want to watch:

It was not very long ago that we played Wednesday’s visitors, Reading, at home in Barclays FA Women’s Super League action.

Unfortunately, I was unable to participate in that fixture but, watching from the sidelines, I felt we were very unfortunate not to take the win. We created the better chances, but Reading scored from their one real effort on goal.

Although we didn’t win, the team could take a lot of heart from that performance and I believe if we play with a similar intensity and tempo in this coming game, we have the quality to take the victory.

I scored my first goal of the season in our last Continental League Cup group stage match, away to Brighton & Hove Albion, and the team then going on to win that match in the penalty shoot-out was a huge boost for all of us.

A victory against Reading puts us in great shape to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. Having had the honour of leading West Ham out in the Women’s FA Cup Final in May of last year, I am eager to do so again in another cup final.

The Continental League Cup is a fantastic opportunity for us, as a team, to prove just how good we are.

Come On You Irons!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The Sopranos studio owner signs deal to build Dagenham film studios

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

The Sopranos studio owner signs deal to build Dagenham film studios

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham Women: Gilly Flaherty Column

West Ham women captain Gilly Flaherty in training (Pic: Arfa Photography)

West Ham’s disappointment with defeat to Liverpool is a sign of progress under Moyes

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (left) and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Barking and Stratford estate agents team up for BBC property show

Tobias and Big V on Rent Like a Boss. Picture: BBC/The Connected Set/Dean Webster

Top up at home with a smart prepay meter – and save money

Prepay smart meters can be topped up in a number of ways, including online, via telephone or text message, or even with a smartphone app, so you don't have to worry about running out of credit Picture: Smart Energy GB

Boy, 16, charged with Barking stabbing

The teenager is set to appear at Barkingside Youth Court. Picture: Ken Mears