I want a new challenge says Wetherall after stepping down as May & Baker boss

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall

Micky Wetherall has resigned from his position as manager at May & Baker after four years at the helm, writes Jacob Ranson.

Wetherall has decided now is the time to move on for pastures new despite getting Bakers off to a terrific start in the Thurlow Nunn Division One South season.

He also guided the club to the second round of the FA Vase before a 1-0 defeat to Swaffham Town, helping bag £2,400 in prize money for their efforts.

And he praised the club staff for their help, saying: “My time at May and Baker has come to an end, I would like to put on record my thanks to Ray, Andy and Mara.

“These three have the work ethic of ten people.

“I have enjoyed four fantastic years at Bakers and it has been topped off this season with the FA Vase run.”

Wetherall feels he has left the club in a good place and is hoping the next manager can continue his work as they look to make a title push.

“I leave the club in a fantastic position for the next manager that comes in, with the team sitting fifth in the league, and with five games in hand and only nine points adrift,” he added.

“A quarter-final to be played in February and great people in and around the club.”

Wetherall thinks the club has come such a long way during the four seasons he has been at the reigns, but felt that it meant it was time for him to tackle a new challenge.

“In taking the job four seasons ago, playing out the back of the Bakers bar to the level they’re playing at now, I feel I have achieved all I can with the club and it’s time for me to have a change,” he added. “2018 was a great year for myself and the club and I would like to thank every person who came through the gate to support the lads.

“The team has won every league game in December and will continue on strong.

“Thanks to Alan Dickens and Alan Hill who taught me a lot this season in patience and a more defensive style of play, but still being able to be ruthless in front of goal.

“I wish May & Baker and everyone involved all the best.”

Baker s are set to host Newbury Forest on Saturday.