Essex FA seek Wildcats Centre applicants before deadline

PUBLISHED: 09:30 12 January 2020

The Essex FA have reminded anyone wishing to apply to run a Wildcats Centre in the county to do so before the end of the month

The Essex FA have reminded anyone wishing to apply to run a Wildcats Centre in the county to do so before the end of the month

Applicants who would like to run a Wildcats Girls' Football Centre in Essex must submit their proposals before Friday January 31.

The centres provide more inspirational opportunities for girls aged five to 11 to have fun, make friends and play in an engaging environment.

In 2019, over 1,250 centres were active across the country, getting over 20,000 girls playing football.

They provide girls with regular, organised sessions and Essex boasted 53 Wildcats centres following the last round of applications. The Essex FA are now looking for even more organisations to take part and deliver the provision.

Each centre is run in conjunction with the nearest County FA, utilising qualified coaches and local facilities to offer girls a location nearby where they can get involved. The sessions take place on a weekly basis, either after school or at weekends, subject to each organiser.

They provide a safe environment where girls who don't currently play the game can have fun engaging with sport, make new friends, develop fundamental skills, try a variety of sessions and create foundations for a lifelong love of sport.

Essex FA Development Officer Emma Burden explains it's also important that existing centres renew their status before the same deadline, saying: "Retention is a priority for this programme as it means clubs are in it for the long haul and are demonstrating a real commitment to the development of female football.

"This commitment comes from the clubs and key drivers who basically grab the programme by the scruff of the neck and get things going. We are so thankful that there has been a real appetite to jump on board with the Wildcats and that has helped build momentum.

"We're happy to work with local agencies and partners who think they can deliver. There are many clubs desperate for volunteers, which is also a factor. It's tough trying to juggle new players who just want fun sessions with players ready to form a team.

"Many parents are reluctant to add anything further to their workload - but many hands make light work, so please get in touch!"

For more detailed information about the Wildcats initiative, what is involved and the support you would receive, please download the guidance document at wessexfa.com.

Information is also shared by @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for 'EssexFootball' on Facebook.

