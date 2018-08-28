Bostik North: Witham Town 1 Barking 1

Barking goalscorer Joe Bruce is hugged by teammates (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking came from behind to earn a Bostik North point at Spa Road on Saturday.

Blues boss Justin Gardner had said he wanted to see a response from his side, following their disappointing 3-1 home defeat against Canvey Island a week earlier.

And so he should have been pleased to pick up something on their travels for a second successive away match, having lost at Bury Town, Heybridge and Coggeshall prior to that.

Gardner made an early change on 27 minutes, replacing Sahr Kabba, who had missed a late penalty against Canvey, with Darelle Russell.

But the home side broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time through former Clapton player Johnny Ashman.

Gardner sent Kemo Darboe and Ola Ogunwamide on for Ben O’Brien and Joseph Oluwatobi as the match entered the final 20 minutes and the visitors got their reward through veteran defender Joe Bruce on 80 minutes.

Now Gardner will be hoping they can enjoy more success on the road when they visit his former club Aveley, who are currently in fourth place after a 1-0 home defeat against leaders Bowers, on Tuesday.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, O’Brien (Darboe 70), Cosson, Bruce, Edwards, Seymour, Kabba (Russell 27), Oluwatobi (Ogunwamide 76), Osadebe. Unused subs: Reynolds, Kamara.

Attendance: 97.