Youtube learning for Essex grassroots footballl

PUBLISHED: 09:30 01 August 2020

Football coaches can access more online learning content via the Essex FA YouTube channel

Football coaches can now access an extended wealth of online learning content via the Essex FA YouTube channel, with members of the grassroots community accessing development opportunities at a convenient time from their own homes.

CPDs (Continuing Professional Development) and club development webinars are just some of the features on the ‘EssexFA’ channel, as well as longer-running features.

Recent additions include the latest episodes of a Coach Interview Series, a thank you to Essex’s Grassroots Football Award winners and tips on how to be an effective assistant referee.

By visiting, you can become an expert in the laws of the game, examine intriguing referee scenarios and view interviews with ambitious Essex referees.

For coaches, whether experienced or merely interested for now, there are glimpses into popular courses, plus educational support. Safeguarding, marketing, community engagement and funding videos are also included.

The FA have additionally launched their own ‘FA Learning’ portal, which has been set-up to offer coaches a new way to brush-up on new ideas.

Open to any coach, at any level, it provides a range of content across various ‘playlists’ and the activities are created by FA Education staff up and down the country, featuring interviews with leading coaches.

You can subscribe to the Essex FA YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/EssexFA.

Grassroots football news and information can also be found at www.essexfa.com, by following @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

You can also view the new FA channel at https://bit.ly/FALearningYouTube.

