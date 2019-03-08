Search

Former Barking player hopes to 'Inspire Minds Through Sport'

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 18 April 2019

Former Barking player Darelle Russell and Dagenham & Redbridge defender Nathan Smith with pupils at St Peter's Catholic Primary School

Archant

Former Barking player Darelle Russell is hoping to help youngsters get more out of sport.

Russell, a PE teacher at St Peter's Catholic Primary School, has started his own company called 'Inspire Minds Through Sports'.

And it was launched during the Easter holidays, with Dagenham & Redbridge player Nathan Smith paying a special visit on one day.

Russell said: “We deliver all different types of sports such as basketball, gymnastics, rugby, hockey, tennis, outdoor adventure activities, netball and dance, as well as arts & crafts and drama, at St Peter's.

“It's all about making sure that children are active through the Easter holidays.

“We were honoured to have Nathan Smith visit us and share his inspirational football journey. He lifted the children in so many ways and told them to always believe in our dreams.”

For more details call 07947 117313 or email darelle_russell@hotmail.co.uk

