Former Barking striker Max Watters getting Championship interest

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:41 PM January 4, 2021   
Newport County's Brandon Cooper (left) and Crawley Town's Max Watters battle for the ball during the

Newport County's Brandon Cooper (left) and Crawley Town's Max Watters battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at the People's Pension Stadium, Crawley. - Credit: PA

Former Barking striker Max Watters has only been at League Two side Crawley Town 12 weeks but could soon be on his way to the championship for more than £1million says Stephen Warnock. 

The Shenfield High School student and former Hall Mead pupil has been one of the Football League’s stories of the season and is now attracting interest from QPR, Swansea City, and many others. 

The 21-year-old was released by Doncaster Rovers in the summer and heading for a non-league deal, but was snapped up by Crawley after impressing in a pre-season friendly against the League Two side. 

He boasts a record of 13 goals in 15 league outings for Crawley this season after spending time at the likes of Barking and Thurrock prior to Doncaster. 

Terry Gilbert

Max Watters in action for Barking against Stansted - Credit: Terry Gilbert

“I think it’s one of the best stories in the EFL this season, "Warnock said. "Watters only signed for Crawley 12 weeks ago, 13 league goals later it looks like he may be on the way to the Championship for upwards of a £1million, so a terrific piece of recruitment from Crawley.”  

