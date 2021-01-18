Former Barking striker Watters joins Cardiff City

Published: 11:24 AM January 18, 2021

Newport County's Brandon Cooper (left) and Crawley Town's Max Watters battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at the People's Pension Stadium, Crawley. - Credit: PA

Former Barking striker Max Watters has joined Championship side Cardiff City from League Two outfit Crawley Town.

The 21-year-old, who went to Shenfield High School, has been one of the EFL's most prolific strikers during the 2020/21 campaign, netting 13 goals in just 15 league matches.

After putting pen to paper at Cardiff City Stadium on a deal until the summer of 2024, Watters said: "When I first found out about Cardiff's interest I was immediately attracted to it. Wales is a lovely place to live, so it came down to that really.

"As a striker, you've got to score goals, and that's what I'm here to do.”

Crawley Town technical director Erdem Konyar said: “We thank Max for the memorable performances he has given for this football club.

“The deal is a significant element to the financial survival and navigation of this football club. Crawley Town is on the right track and this has to be a catalyst to the philosophy and structure that we are building.”