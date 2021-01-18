News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Former Barking striker Watters joins Cardiff City

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:24 AM January 18, 2021   
Newport County's Brandon Cooper (left) and Crawley Town's Max Watters battle for the ball during the

Newport County's Brandon Cooper (left) and Crawley Town's Max Watters battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at the People's Pension Stadium, Crawley.

Former Barking striker Max Watters has joined Championship side Cardiff City from League Two outfit Crawley Town. 

The 21-year-old, who went to Shenfield High School, has been one of the EFL's most prolific strikers during the 2020/21 campaign, netting 13 goals in just 15 league matches. 

After putting pen to paper at Cardiff City Stadium on a deal until the summer of 2024, Watters said: "When I first found out about Cardiff's interest I was immediately attracted to it. Wales is a lovely place to live, so it came down to that really. 

"As a striker, you've got to score goals, and that's what I'm here to do.” 

Crawley Town technical director Erdem Konyar said: “We thank Max for the memorable performances he has given for this football club.  

“The deal is a significant element to the financial survival and navigation of this football club. Crawley Town is on the right track and this has to be a catalyst to the philosophy and structure that we are building.” 

Non-League Football
Barking News

