Former Barking striker Watters joins Cardiff City
Former Barking striker Max Watters has joined Championship side Cardiff City from League Two outfit Crawley Town.
The 21-year-old, who went to Shenfield High School, has been one of the EFL's most prolific strikers during the 2020/21 campaign, netting 13 goals in just 15 league matches.
After putting pen to paper at Cardiff City Stadium on a deal until the summer of 2024, Watters said: "When I first found out about Cardiff's interest I was immediately attracted to it. Wales is a lovely place to live, so it came down to that really.
"As a striker, you've got to score goals, and that's what I'm here to do.”
Crawley Town technical director Erdem Konyar said: “We thank Max for the memorable performances he has given for this football club.
“The deal is a significant element to the financial survival and navigation of this football club. Crawley Town is on the right track and this has to be a catalyst to the philosophy and structure that we are building.”
