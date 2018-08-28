Okolie building for ring return in February

Lawrence Okolie (left) celebrates beating Matty Askin in September (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Former Dagenham amateur Lawrence Okolie is set to take to the ring for the first time in 2019 next month as he competes on a Matchroom show at The O2.

The cruiserweight is scheduled to take part on a busy bill on February 2 headlined by Ted Cheeseman’s clash against EBU European super welterweight champion Sergio Garcia.

The card is due to be broadcast by Sky Sports and Okolie will hope to kick off the New Year with an emphatic victory against an as yet unnamed opponent.

The 26-year-old was last in the ring in September when he retained his British title with a points win over Matty Askin.

Okolie, though, attracted criticism for his performance in that bout and he acknowledged on Twitter the need to learn from that bout.

Also due for action alongside Okolie at London’s The O2 on February 2 are British hopes Felix Cash, Jake Ball, Craig Richards and Scott Fitzgerald.