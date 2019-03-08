Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ex-Dagenham amateur Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 May 2019

Len Whaley

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Barking & Dagenham

Lawrence Okolie, the former Dagenham BC amateur who has won British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles while based at various east London gyms, now heads across the capital to link up with new trainer Shane McGuigan in Battersea.

McGuigan, the son of former world champion Barry, has built a successful stable and on Saturday celebrated the world title triumph of his charge Josh Taylor in Glasgow.

You may also want to watch:

And Shane tips the unbeaten Okolie to follow the same path as he predicts: "I think Lawrence will win a world title inside twelve months."

Former Rio Olympian Okolie left long-time coach Brian O'Shaughnessy to train under Barry Robinson just six months ago, but after adding two more wins, he has decided to move on.

"I am excited to be working with Shane and looking forward to more title success," said the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, another ex-Dagenham amateur triumphed on Saturday as Martin J. Ward outpointed Spain's Antonio Rodriguez in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old was boxing for the first time in six months and was a clear winner to take his record to 22 wins against a single defeat and admitted: "It was good to get back and I hope I can move on to some important fights."

Most Read

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Residents urged to sign petition against plans to charge them to park outside their homes

The Becontree Residents Association have organised a petition against the controlled parking zone plan for their streets. Picture: KEN MEARS

Tourists encouraged to explore Barking and Dagenham in new video highlighting borough attractions

Eastbury Manor House in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Post letters: Be First, parking permits and education

Council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: LBBD.

Most Read

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Residents urged to sign petition against plans to charge them to park outside their homes

The Becontree Residents Association have organised a petition against the controlled parking zone plan for their streets. Picture: KEN MEARS

Tourists encouraged to explore Barking and Dagenham in new video highlighting borough attractions

Eastbury Manor House in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Post letters: Be First, parking permits and education

Council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: LBBD.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Ex-Dagenham amateur Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Dagenham entrepreneur and IT student launch money management app

Dr Arinola Araba (back row, second from left) and Charlie Madigan (back right) an IT student from Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: DR ARINOLA ARABA

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

SNEL 3: Goresbrook dig in for draw, Ardleigh Green and Woodford Green beaten

Shane Barwick hits out (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Post letters: Be First, parking permits and education

Council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: LBBD.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists