Ex-Dagenham amateur Okolie links up with new trainer McGuigan

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Barking & Dagenham

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lawrence Okolie, the former Dagenham BC amateur who has won British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles while based at various east London gyms, now heads across the capital to link up with new trainer Shane McGuigan in Battersea.

McGuigan, the son of former world champion Barry, has built a successful stable and on Saturday celebrated the world title triumph of his charge Josh Taylor in Glasgow.

You may also want to watch:

And Shane tips the unbeaten Okolie to follow the same path as he predicts: "I think Lawrence will win a world title inside twelve months."

Former Rio Olympian Okolie left long-time coach Brian O'Shaughnessy to train under Barry Robinson just six months ago, but after adding two more wins, he has decided to move on.

"I am excited to be working with Shane and looking forward to more title success," said the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, another ex-Dagenham amateur triumphed on Saturday as Martin J. Ward outpointed Spain's Antonio Rodriguez in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old was boxing for the first time in six months and was a clear winner to take his record to 22 wins against a single defeat and admitted: "It was good to get back and I hope I can move on to some important fights."