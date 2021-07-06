Former Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Brundle joins rivals Barnet

Published: 6:34 PM July 6, 2021

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Former Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Mitch Brundle has joined National League rivals Barnet following the expiration of his contract.

Brundle has spent time across London at Dagenham and Redbridge where he made 51 appearances scoring 13 goals during his two-year spell in East London.

Last season, Brundle featured on 20 occasions and scored five goals, before finding himself out of favour at the Daggers.

Prior to his time with the Daggers, the box-to-box midfielder has featured for the likes of Dover, Gateshead and Braintree Town within the fifth tier of the English game.

Brundle likes to get himself involved with the goals too, during his time at Dover Athletic he contributed to over a third of their goals in the 18/19 campaign, with eight goals and thirteen assists.

In his career, the midfielder started as a young player at Yeovil Town and has also featured for Cheltenham Town in the EFL after he joined them on loan from Bristol City.

"It's been in the pipeline for a little while, I can see that it's a massive club but that's only beneficial if we win the games on a Saturday and Tuesday.

"The gaffer has come in with his idea and the training has been fantastic. I'm delighted to be here and can't wait to get started. I can't wait for the start of the season.

"I know what it's like to play here, we need to make it horrible for teams to play here and make it our own. It's going to be key to get the fans onside, but that starts with winning matches and performing.

"They will see that we are giving everything we can."