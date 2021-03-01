Former West Ham manager and QPR star Glenn Roeder dies following long battle with cancer

Published: 10:00 AM March 1, 2021

Former West Ham United, Watford and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder has died at the age of 65 following a long battle with a brain tumour.

Roeder also managed Gillingham and Norwich City, as well as serving as a coach under Glenn Hoddle for the England national team.

He played over 500 times as a defender for a number of clubs, including Leyton Orient, QPR, Newcastle, and Watford.

Roeder captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final against Tottenham, which they lost following a replay, and to the Second Division title in 1983.

At Newcastle, he made 219 senior appearances in five years and also led them to promotion from the Second Division in 1984.

He ended his 20-year career on the pitch as player/manager of Gillingham, a move which saw him cut his teeth as a coach.

It was in April 2003, during his spell in charge at West Ham, that Roeder was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

That led to him having to undergo surgery and a period of recovery before returning to the role in July of the same year.

His last role in the game was as a managerial advisor at Stevenage in 2016.

News of Roeder's death was confirmed in a statement by the League Managers' Association (LMA), with the organisation's chairman Howard Wilkinson among those to pay tribute to him.

"A cultured defender as a player, he managed with a studious style and was always generous with his time and ideas," said Wilkinson.

"Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game. Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.

QPR's Glenn Roeder, right, lunges in to stop City's Archie Gemmill in the Division Two clash in west London in 1980. The match finished 1-1. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

"Football has lost a great servant today and our sincere condolences go to Glenn's family and friends."

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan added: "Glenn achieved so much throughout his lifelong career in the game.

"After retiring as a player, he became one of the country's most respected coaches, working across all levels of the professional game, in senior and academy football, and acting as a trusted advisor to many coaches and players.

"At every club, he chose to develop new talent and to give opportunities to the younger players in his charge.

"He will be sorely missed by all of the LMA's members and his colleagues from across the game.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with Glenn's wife Faith, his daughter Holly, his sons Will and Joe, and all of Glenn's family and friends at this difficult time."