Four members of Dagenham's Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club win medals at British Championships
PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 July 2019
Archant
Four students from Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club have competed in the British Championships.
Danielle Paddon, one of the Dagenham Park School based club's instructors, won two golds and four silver medals for her weapons and sparring events.
The youngest member of the squad, nine-year-old Izzy Kelly, won four bronze medals and her brother Andrew was also successful, winning two silver medals and a bronze.
The final member of the team, Oscar Taviani, also picked up two bronze medals.
Chief instructor Stuart Reason said: "We had an awesome day. The members have been training very hard for this event and all that effort really paid off.
"We have some very talented martial artists in Dagenham, all of whom show incredible respect and humility whether they win or lose.
"I am very proud and lucky to be able to coach them and watch them grow into polite and valued members of our community."