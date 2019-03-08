Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Four members of Dagenham's Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club win medals at British Championships

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 July 2019

Four members of Dagenham’s Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club at the British Championships. Picture: Elite TSD

Four members of Dagenham's Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club at the British Championships. Picture: Elite TSD

Archant

Four students from Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club have competed in the British Championships.

Danielle Paddon, one of the Dagenham Park School based club's instructors, won two golds and four silver medals for her weapons and sparring events.

The youngest member of the squad, nine-year-old Izzy Kelly, won four bronze medals and her brother Andrew was also successful, winning two silver medals and a bronze.

You may also want to watch:

The final member of the team, Oscar Taviani, also picked up two bronze medals.

Chief instructor Stuart Reason said: "We had an awesome day. The members have been training very hard for this event and all that effort really paid off.

"We have some very talented martial artists in Dagenham, all of whom show incredible respect and humility whether they win or lose.

"I am very proud and lucky to be able to coach them and watch them grow into polite and valued members of our community."

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Prolific pickpocketer who stole phones while on bail for theft

Laurentiu-Valentin Trocan of Dagenham has been jailed for 30 months. Picture: BTP

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Brothels and drug dealing among priorities for new council-funded police team

Barking and Dagenham Council is funding a new police team. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Prolific pickpocketer who stole phones while on bail for theft

Laurentiu-Valentin Trocan of Dagenham has been jailed for 30 months. Picture: BTP

Revealed: The noisiest streets in Barking and Dagenham

Colin Platt was fined for having a noisy 50th birthday party. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Brothels and drug dealing among priorities for new council-funded police team

Barking and Dagenham Council is funding a new police team. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking bolster squad with three more additions as they have full fixture list revealed

New signing Sam Owusu in action for Barking (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

May & Baker agree ground share with Aveley

General view of the ground during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

Warwickshire banking on youngster to prevent Essex defeat

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Goresbrook crash to defeats

Cricket equipment is left on a bench

Four members of Dagenham’s Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club win medals at British Championships

Four members of Dagenham’s Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club at the British Championships. Picture: Elite TSD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists