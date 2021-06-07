Goresbrook gain hard-fought win, Barking draw positives

Published: 1:00 PM June 7, 2021

Goresbrook got the better of Hornchurch Athletic to claim their second win of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three season.

Having put the visitors into bat at May & Baker they saw them reach 91-1, after Daryl Forward claimed the first wicket, when Alfie Horan ran out Sam Klein.

Kane Messenger produced another run out as three wickets fell for 10 runs to leave Athletic 135-5, but they managed to post 190-8 from their 50 overs.

Harry Jackson (3-34) and Sudhakar Munusamy (2-44) had most success with the ball for Brook, who lost openers Lee Jones and Mark Bird cheaply in reply to find themselves 26-2.

Horan (17) fell with the score on 60, followed by Shaun Ross (31) to make it 73-4 and Ted Ivory (18) with 103 on the board.

But Forward (28) put on 54 with Afzal Hussain, who hit seven fours in his unbeaten 65 to steer the home side to a three-wicket victory in 44 overs ahead of a home date with West Essex this weekend.

Meanwhile, Barking held on for a draw with Rainham with their last-wicket pair at the crease at Spring Farm Park.

Sent into the field after losing the toss, they dismissed the home side for 166 with Abdul Rehman Rezzaq (5-35) impressing with the ball.

Umer Mahmood (3-32), Saeed Rauff (1-12) and Mohsin Latif (1-29) shared the other wickets, but Barking lost Hasnain Qureshi without scoring in reply.

Sagar Seth (23) was next to fall with the score on 47 and Barking slipped to 76-5 as Sahaj Chadha held firm at one end.

Omar Khan and Mahmood both made it into double figures in support of Chadha, who was unbeaten on 66 from 129 balls, having hit eight fours, as Barking closed on 129-9 from 46 overs, with last man Rauff surviving for seven balls.

Ben Little (4-33) was the pick of Rainham's bowling and Barking head to South Woodford this weekend.