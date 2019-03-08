Great start for Barking & Dagenham girls

Barking & Dagenham's district girls' squad ran out comfortable 8-0 winners over Tower Hamlets in their first full fixture of the season.

Six different players found the net, with captain Lily-Mae Elsey opening the scoring and Violette Sharpe adding a well-taken brace.

Debutants Tiana Dowuona-Hammond, Alissa Dhillon (2), Gracie Jones and Eva Young also found the net in a comprehensive display.

The hosts took the lead inside four minutes as a sliced clearance inside the box fell to Elsey, who side-footed home from close range for her sixth district goal.

Three minutes later the lead was doubled as Sharpe saw two efforts saved and the ball fell to Jones to poke over the line.

Sharpe made no mistake moments later, opening her account for the season to add a third goal inside 10 minutes, and Rihanna Zaman was unlucky not to make it four after intelligent positional play.

Dhillon burst away from the left flank and cut inside to drill a low shot into the net and make it 4-0 and when Dowuona-Hammond dribbled unchallenged into the six-yard box to prod home a fifth, the game looked to be all but over by half-time.

But there were almost 20 minutes between the fifth and sixth goals as the home side huffed and puffed against a resilient and determined Tower Hamlets side.

The visitors will feel a little unlucky not to have earned a consolation goal for their endeavour and industry, but with 10 minutes to go, the reintroduction of Sharpe sparked a revival in the home side's attack.

The Gascoigne striker squared for Young to squeeze a shot under the keeper from eight yards for 6-0 and smart thinking by Jones saw her catch out the Hamlets defence with a quick throw to Elsey, who got to the byline and crossed for Dhillon to score.

Barking & Dagenham saved the best until last as Sharpe finished off the scoring with the strike of the day. Keeper Connie McChrystal was quick to claim a loose ball inside her own box and send a long pass to the unmarked forward, who made her way at pace into the Hamlets box before blasting into the top corner.

Barking & Dagenham: C McChrystal (Grafton); A Santo, Y Moore (booth Henry Green); R Abela (Dorothy Barley); A Dhillon (Valence); L Elsey (Northbury); T Duouwana-Hammond (George Carey); V Sharpe (Gascoigne); G Jones (Grafton); R Zaman, E Young (both Hunters Hall).