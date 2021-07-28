Dagenham boss is loving the attitude of his squad after Rovers victory

Published: 10:25 AM July 28, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is loving the attitude and application his squad are showing as they put Great Wakering Rovers to the sword with a 10-0 victory.

Hat-tricks from Paul McCallum and Josh Walker, a brace from Mauro Vilhete, and efforts from Scott Wilson and a trialist sealed the comfortable win over the Isthmian North side at Burroughs Park.

It means the Daggers have now won all three of their pre-season fixtures.

“I thought the attitude and application from the players from start to finish was terrific. Our play in the first-half was brilliant and we probably even warranted a couple more goals for our play,” McMahon said.

“I thought the team that came on at the hour mark was great, they could have easily come on with the game already at 5-0, but they put them to the sword and showed their quality as well. Overall really pleased.”

“The score line doesn’t matter, I love the intention of the team to score goals, we played for 93 minutes and we were relentless.

“You ask players to show good attitude and show their qualities – they did that.”

He added: “We’ve created a number of chances, the speed to our play and the energy is really good, and it’s something that we want to have consistently throughout the season.

“The way we played at the back of last season has got to be our style now. It’s pre-season, it’s all about fitness, I wouldn’t look into the score lines as we still need to tidy up quite a lot.

“I’m pleased with where we are.”

Dagenham & Redbridge now travel away to Aveley on Friday evening as well as heading to National League South side Hemel Hempstead the following day.

“We’ll have to play two different teams. We’ll look to get 90 minutes out of some players.”