News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham boss is loving the attitude of his squad after Rovers victory

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:25 AM July 28, 2021   
Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is loving the attitude and application his squad are showing as they put Great Wakering Rovers to the sword with a 10-0 victory. 

Hat-tricks from Paul McCallum and Josh Walker, a brace from Mauro Vilhete, and efforts from Scott Wilson and a trialist sealed the comfortable win over the Isthmian North side at Burroughs Park. 

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Dag

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It means the Daggers have now won all three of their pre-season fixtures. 

“I thought the attitude and application from the players from start to finish was terrific. Our play in the first-half was brilliant and we probably even warranted a couple more goals for our play,” McMahon said. 

“I thought the team that came on at the hour mark was great, they could have easily come on with the game already at 5-0, but they put them to the sword and showed their quality as well. Overall really pleased.” 

You may also want to watch:

“The score line doesn’t matter, I love the intention of the team to score goals, we played for 93 minutes and we were relentless. 

Josh Walker of Dagenham and Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge,

Josh Walker of Dagenham and Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“You ask players to show good attitude and show their qualities – they did that.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 19, stabbed in thigh in Dagenham
  2. 2 Man charged with murder after fatal Dagenham assault
  3. 3 Clean up continues after flooding across Barking and Dagenham
  1. 4 Manager celebrates 25 years working for supermarket
  2. 5 Murder investigation in Dagenham after man dies in street
  3. 6 A look back at floods which have devastated east London since 2016
  4. 7 Dagenham MP seeks views on CPZs after 'hundreds raise concerns'
  5. 8 Comedian: 'Jeff's in space and I'm stuck in traffic at Gallows Corner'
  6. 9 Dagenham 88 Runners returned to parkrun action and tackled ELVIS race
  7. 10 The schools in Barking and Dagenham rated outstanding by Ofsted

He added: “We’ve created a number of chances, the speed to our play and the energy is really good, and it’s something that we want to have consistently throughout the season. 

“The way we played at the back of last season has got to be our style now. It’s pre-season, it’s all about fitness, I wouldn’t look into the score lines as we still need to tidy up quite a lot. 

“I’m pleased with where we are.” 

Dagenham & Redbridge now travel away to Aveley on Friday evening as well as heading to National League South side Hemel Hempstead the following day. 

“We’ll have to play two different teams. We’ll look to get 90 minutes out of some players.” 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gants Hill Roundabout flooding

Flooding | Video

Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
cctv image

Crime

Appeal after man 'spits at woman' travelling through east London

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Man threw cigarette butt out of car

Crime

Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham man more than £600

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
tommy and sophie

Barking and Dagenham rallies to give friends a prom night to remember

Jon King

Author Picture Icon