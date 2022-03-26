Dagenham & Redbridge sent to defeat at Grimsby Town

Dagenham & Redbridge slipped to defeat against another National League play-off hopeful at Blundell Park.

Beaten at home by fellow promotion-chasers Notts County a week earlier, Daggers had ground their way to a midweek win at Eastleigh.

And the visitors made a bright start, forcing Grimsby onto the back foot, and saw Junior Morias curl a shot wide on seven minutes after swapping passes with Paul McCallum.

Sean Scannell had a shot from range deflected behind for the hosts on the quarter-hour mark, while Matt Robinson's diving header from a Will Wright cross led to a corner at the other end midway through the first half.

Myles Weston then played in Robinson, whose attempt to deliver was put behind for another corner, but former Dagger Jordan Maguire-Drew then tried to lift the ball over Elliot Justham and saw it cleared by the visitors.

Grimsby got their noses in front on 31 minutes, though, when the ball fell kindly for Maguire-Drew to fire past Justham, but the goalscorer then fouled Dean Rance to concede a free-kick, which Wright curled just over the crossbar.

Weston and Robinson combined on the left to create a chance for Morias, whose header was off-target.

And the Mariners doubled their lead just before the break when Elliott Johnson fouled John McAtee and was shown a yellow card and Luke Waterfall met the resulting Maguire-Drew free-kick and slipped the ball under the body of Justham to leave Daggers with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Daryl McMahon made a double change during the break, sending Angelo Balanta and Mauro Vilhete on for Brandon Comley and Weston.

But Ryan Taylor nearly got his head onto a dangerous cross for Grimsby, with Callum Reynolds doing just enough to prevent the chance.

Dean Rance blasted wide for Vilhete's pass on 59 minutes, with Morias making way for Josh Walker in McMahon's final change.

Wright cleared off the line after McAtee went round Justham and fired goalwards soon after, but an offside flag denied Gavan Holohan as he looked to latch on to Maguire-Drew's pass.

Reynolds was left needing treatment after showing some signs of discomfort with a quarter of an hour remaining, with Vilhete then doing superbly to dribble into the Grimsby box but unable to find a teammate with his ball across goal.

Vilhete found space on the left again in the last minute of normal time and his cutback found Balanta, who chipped into the hands of Max Crocombe.

But Daggers gave themselves late hope when Reynolds headed home from Wright's corner, before four minutes of stoppage time.

It was too little, too late for McMahon's men, though, as they made the long trip back to Essex empty-handed now sitting four points off the top seven.

Dagenham & Red: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Hare, Rance, Comley (Balanta 46), Robinson, Weston (Vilhete 46), McCallum, Morias (Walker 59). Unused subs: Ling, Onariase.

Attendance: 4,804 (including 81 Daggers fans).