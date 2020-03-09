Search

Cycling: Barking & Dagenham's Harvey makes mark at Milton Keynes

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 March 2020

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Amy Harvey tops the podium

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Amy Harvey tops the podium

Archant

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Amy Harvey celebrated a fine race win at Milton Keynes on Saturday.

Harvey won the under-16 event, on her first outing at the Buckinghamshire venue, and the club had more to cheer on Sunday.

Hadjer Mamouze was first in the under-12 girls' race at Redbridge, while David Bujdei pipped teammate Zayn Momin in the boys' race.

And Abigail Little was third in the under-14 girls' race, just ahead of new member Skye Oram.

Meanwhile, at a wet and windy Cyclopark, Leah Warrilow and Carys Dodd took third and fourth, while Harvey had her second win of the weekend at Hillingdon.

Sophie Potter also impressed, while Chloe Burpitt was fourth in the under-12 race and Ryan Burpitt was fifth in the under-eight event.

Members are back in action at the Velopark and Hillingdon this weekend.

