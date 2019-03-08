Henry Green girls win Monteagle Shield again

A five-star display swept Henry Green’s girls to a third successive Monteagle Shield title after a dominant 5-0 win over George Carey.

And inspirational captain Miquellah Meade bagged all the goals in a scintillating individual display during a convincing team display from the Green Lane side.

The holders took the lead after three minutes when Meade won possession in midfield and attacked on the left, before driving into the far corner of the net.

Meade added a second six minutes later, bursting from her own half, evading the last defender and slotting home.

And it was 3-0 before the break as a well-struck effort from the right of the penalty area went through the keeper's legs.

Kirsten McNaughton had George Carey's best chance, with a fierce attempt kept out by a diving Mei Wang.

But any hopes of a revival were thwarted at the start of the second half when Ellie Mai Morgan's effort from distance bounced into the box and Meade reacted quickest, darting onto the loose ball and lashing in her fourth.

With 10 minutes left Green switched to a more defensive formation which allowed a glimmer of hope for George Carey as Zainab Msabah fashioned two chances. The first brought a smart stop from Wang, the second saw a shot on the run flash wide.

The challengers continued to grow in confidence as the half wore on as Chelsea Chukwu pulled off a string of saves from close range to deny Henry Green's forwards.

McNaughton charged down Meade to deny a certain goal and Hazel Abnett won a series of headers, tackles and blocks in an excellent display.

But Meade had the final say when rifling home her fifth goal of the final and Green can wrap up a third straight Ballerz Girls' League title if they maintain their 100 per cent record in borough competitions this season.

Henry Green: Esther Aliya, Eyshila Contreiras, Shanell Contreiras, Cornelia Mbungu, Miquellah Meade, Yasmine Moore, Ellie Mai Morgan, Charlee Neal, Alrinda Santo, Mei Wang.

George Carey: Hazel Abnett, Prescillia Belonga Nyotonga, Chelsea Chukwu, Tiana Dowuona Hammond, Kareena Johnson, Kayanne Kiola, Kirsten McNaughton, Elishah Mintah Adarkwah, Zainab Msabah, Josephine Onwukwe.