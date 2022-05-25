Barking and Dagenham ballers named for Hoopsfix All-Star Classic

Five basketball players from Barking & Dagenham are due to compete in the Hoopsfix All-Star Classic at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Details and rosters have been announced for the eighth annual Classic, a junior showcase of top British basketball talent.

And Barking Abbey's Stephen Asante, Zamoku Weluche-Ume, Joe Buchanan and Fatmata Janney have been named in the line-ups, along with Brandon Tchouya, of Dagenham Park Academy and London Lions.

Proceeds from the day go to the Hoopsfix Foundation, a not-for-profit that helps fund the Classic with the sole purpose of growing and raising the profile of the game.

Tickets are on sale as 48 of the best young players from the UK battle it out in front of fans for the first time since 2019.

Two under-19 games packed with junior internationals are on the schedule, with the women's game at 1.30pm followed by the men's at 4pm.

Players will also battle it out in a three-point shoot-out at 1pm and dunk contest at 3.30pm.

As of this year, 85 per cent of players to play in the Classic have either won a scholarship or gone on to professional basketball careers.

Notable alumni include Jeremy Sochan (2019), who is a projected lottery pick in this year's NBA draft and Holly Winterburn (2019), who helped London Lions to WBBL silverware and played in the FIBA EuroCup this season.

The event, sponsored by Foot Locker, Jordan, Sportserve, Molten, 5or6, Always Ballin' and Red Bull is organised by the Hoopsfix Foundation, with 2021 proceeds used to help renovate Clapham Common's basketball courts.

Founder Sam Neter said: "It's great to be able to welcome fans back again in a new venue with double the capacity we previously had.

"We're looking forward to once again assembling the best under-19s the UK has produced to battle it our across the two games, raising money for the Foundation to reinvest back into the game."

Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for under-18s, with group discounts for batch purchases of more than 10.

Use the hashtag #HASC22 on all social media platforms to help spread the word and be in with a chance of winning prizes around the event.

For more information about the event, its history and to buy tickets visit hoopsfixallstarclassic.com.

Men's rosters, Team Black: Michael Belle, Stephen Asante, Oliver Wright, LA Casinillo, Kanu Gudza, Bryan Akanmu, Chudi Dioramma, Zamoku Weluche-Ume, Charles Okafor, Live Kivuvu, Marcus Myen King-Danchie, Jason Soodeen.

Team White: Simeon Perry, Declan Kom, Juelz Robinson, Quinn Ellis, Louie Jordan, Joe Buchanan, Brandon Tchoura, Kane Daley, Ben Michaels, Josh Ijeh, Victor Ndoukou, Pedro Ellery.

Women's rosters, Team Black: Kizzy Spence, Megan Lovatt, Fatmata Janneh, Charli Wroe, Jessie Ford, Abbey Whitehouse, Saruna Gudza, Natalie Charity, Emilie Black, Cameron Taylor-Willis, Carys Roy, Molly Lavin.

Team White: Funmi Amode, Katie Januszewska, Maisie Evison, Olivia Forster, Vanessa Obanor, Erin Powell, Mariam Olawoyin, Faye Endean, Emily O'Connell, Isi Ozzy-Momodu, Anna Nevison, Issy Bunyan.







