Isthmian North: Barking off to a flyer as Romford get thrashed in season openers

Published: 7:41 PM August 14, 2021

Barking striker Charlie MacDonald turns away after scoring against VCD Athletic in pre-season - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Barking sealed an emphatic 4-0 victory away to Hullbridge Sports while Romford got thumped 7-0 by Maldon & Tiptree.

A brace from Charlie MacDonald and goals from James Folkes and George Purcell secured three points for the Blues.

Right-back James Folkes opened the scoring in the 41st minute at Lower Road before forward MacDonald doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time to head into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Three minutes into the second-half, experienced striker MacDonald grabbed his second of the match, before former Hornchurch striker Purcell struck in the 83rd minute to seal a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Neighbours Romford had an opening day to forget as they were hammered 7-0 at home to Maldon & Tiptree at Mayesbrook Park.

A hat-trick from Brian Ifeanyi as well as goals from Scott Kemp, Charlee Hughes, John Gilbert and Malachi Napa sealed the three points for the Jammers.

Former Leyton Orient youngster Ifeanyi netted in the fourth minute to get his side off to a strong start before then adding a second in the 22nd minute.

Ifeanyi added to his tally five minutes into the second-half before Kemp, Hughes, Gilbert and Napa all netted to cement the comfortable victory.