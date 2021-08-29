Isthmian North: Barking bounce back as Romford seal first league win 

Published: 9:28 AM August 29, 2021

Barking made it back-to-back wins in the league and bounced back from a disappointing FA Cup defeat to Ilford with a 2-0 win over Heybridge Swifts as Romford picked up a 3-2 win over Coggeshall Town.

Former Leyton Orient and Fulham defender Elliot Omozusi gave the Blues an early lead in the 12th minute at Mayesbrook Park.

The advantage was doubled on sixty seven minutes thanks to Osaretin Otete and it was a result that left them in third and one of five sides with a one hundred percent record.

Barking captain Elliot Omozusi goes up for a header - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Neighbours Romford sealed their first league win of the season after being thumped 7-0 by Maldon & Tiptree on the opening day of the season.

Steve Carvell scored after eighteen minutes, but Sam Bantick who was playing against his former club, got the equaliser for the Seed Growers seven minutes before the break.

Town relaxed then they were made to pay as Jesse Olukolu restored the Boro advantage just before the break.

Jermain Francis drew the hosts level twelve minutes after the restart, but once more the visitors struck, this time Aundre Spencer finding the back of the Seed Growers net.