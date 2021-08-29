Isthmian North: Barking bounce back as Romford seal first league win
- Credit: Terry Gilbert
Barking made it back-to-back wins in the league and bounced back from a disappointing FA Cup defeat to Ilford with a 2-0 win over Heybridge Swifts as Romford picked up a 3-2 win over Coggeshall Town.
Former Leyton Orient and Fulham defender Elliot Omozusi gave the Blues an early lead in the 12th minute at Mayesbrook Park.
The advantage was doubled on sixty seven minutes thanks to Osaretin Otete and it was a result that left them in third and one of five sides with a one hundred percent record.
Neighbours Romford sealed their first league win of the season after being thumped 7-0 by Maldon & Tiptree on the opening day of the season.
Steve Carvell scored after eighteen minutes, but Sam Bantick who was playing against his former club, got the equaliser for the Seed Growers seven minutes before the break.
You may also want to watch:
Town relaxed then they were made to pay as Jesse Olukolu restored the Boro advantage just before the break.
Jermain Francis drew the hosts level twelve minutes after the restart, but once more the visitors struck, this time Aundre Spencer finding the back of the Seed Growers net.
Most Read
- 1 15 films, ads and TV shows shot in Barking and Dagenham
- 2 Barking and Dagenham furniture shop owner fined for dumping mattresses
- 3 'A gem among its neighbours': Barking terrace scoops award from RIBA
- 4 Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care unit build
- 5 Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath
- 6 Dagenham fight back to seal comfortable victory over Bromley
- 7 Travel round-up: Road and rail disruptions across east London next week
- 8 Barking and Dagenham campaign calls for public street harassment to be criminalised
- 9 Dagenham boss McMahon staying grounded after Bromley victory
- 10 Man arrested after pedestrian allegedly hit by car in Barking