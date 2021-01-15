Joey Jones could be back in contention for Dagenham for FA Trophy trip

Published: 12:00 PM January 15, 2021

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Versatile Joey Jones could be back in contention for Dagenham & Redbridge as early as this weekend but it may come slightly too soon.

Daggers will make the trip to league rivals Sutton United for a last 32 tie in the FA Trophy on Saturday following a self-isolation period among the squad.

The 26-year-old, who can play in midfield and defence, has been side lined through injury since the Victoria Road outfit last came up against the U’s on November, 17.

“Joey can do both, he played against Boreham Wood at centre half and at Sutton when he got injured. He has played in midfield previously for Salford. He can do both, he’s a very good footballer and a very intelligent one,” McMahon told us.

“He’s fit, he’s trained this week, obviously he’s not match fit as he’s been out quite a long time but he should be available, touch wood for Saturday.”

You may also want to watch:

The boss has also revealed he is happy with his current squad despite seeing loanees Abu Ogogo, Bailey Clements and Kai Brown all return to their parent clubs while Jaden Brissett depart following the expiration of his contract.

“We’ll see what comes available, I think from the last time we trained until Tuesday we were probably seven players including the ones that have been ill, so the squad is smaller than it has been but we’ve got some very good players within the group.

“I said at the start of the season that I do like working with a smaller group because people are either playing or close to playing and it becomes more competitive.

“If someone comes available that we think can strengthen us and add to the group, if they’re a good player and a good person, then we’ll look at it but we’re happy with what we’ve got.

“I think it makes it easier for the players, they can see they’re closer, but in situations like that players have just got to go perform and do their job.

“You’ve got to come in, train properly and be ready to play, that’s what you’re paid to do.

“It’s a common thing in football that if you’re not playing you’re unhappy and people see that as a reason to be unhappy but they get paid a decent wage to be a footballer so be ready to play when you’re picked.”

The boss added: “We’re not desperate for anything, like I said at the start of the season we had so many injuries it was incredible, but through November we found ourselves in good form and I think we’re fifth or sixth in the form table in the division now.

Abu Ogogo of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We are picking up and we want to maintain that now. Out of the starting 11 from the last six or seven weeks the only player that we’ve lost is Abs.

“I know you’ve mentioned some of the other players, but they weren’t really affecting the starting 11, Abs will of course be a massive loss. He captained the team, he’s a terrific player, and a terrific person.

“Someone else has now got to step up, take the baton, and move us forward.”

Following Abu Ogogo’s departure, McMahon knows he now must choose a new captain: “It is yeah.”