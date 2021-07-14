Former King's Lynn midfielder Jordan Richards is training with Dagenham

Published: 12:30 PM July 14, 2021

Jordan Richards keeps his eyes on the ball - Credit: Ian Burt

Versatile Jordan Richards is reportedly training with Dagenham & Redbridge after recently departing National League rivals King’s Lynn Town.

The 24-year-old, who can play in both midfield and defence, has left The Linnets upon the expiration of his contract.

Richards spent the last three season with King's Lynn helping them earn promotion from the National League South and into the top-tier of non league football.

The son of Pedro Richards, who made 399 league appearances for Notts County, Jordan arrived at the Walks from Gainsborough Trinity for an undisclosed fee.

A former Notts County Academy graduate he went on loan to Boston United in the 2015-16 season, where he made 21 appearances, picking up one goal, but his loan to the end of the season ended when he was recalled by County in order that he could go on loan to Sligo Rovers.

Richards made 15 appearances and netted twice with the Rovers.

He made 16 appearances for County in the 2016-17 season before being released in the summer of 2017.

He was invited back for pre-season training with County but opted to join National League North side Gainsborough Trinity, despite receiving offers from football league clubs, going on to make 33 league appearances.

It was then a move to King's Lynn Town ahead of the 2018/19 season where he played 32 times and found the net twice.

The following campaign he made 27 appearances and scored three times before then featuring 26 times in the season just gone.