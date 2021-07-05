New signing Josh Walker determined to help Dagenham push for play-offs

Published: 9:41 AM July 5, 2021

Josh Walker of Barnet (22) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

New Dagenham & Redbridge forward Josh Walker is determined to help the club reach the National League play-offs this season.

The 23-year-old forward arrives at the Chigwell Construction Stadium following three years at Barnet where he made 56 appearances, scoring 12 times with three assists and helped the North London side into the play-offs in 2019/20.

Walker began his career in the youth set-up at Tottenham Hotspur before making the switch to Fulham, where he progressed to the Under-23 side, making 28 appearances in Premier League 2 over the course of two seasons.

Following his release from the Cottagers, he joined Hendon in the 2017/18 season and netted 17 times for the Greens from 42 appearances.

“I’m very pleased, it’s been a couple of weeks now trying to sort it out, but happy to get it over the line,” Walker said.

“At Barnet the season before last we done well and got to the play-offs, hopefully we can replicate that in the coming season.

“We’ve got a good squad and I think they’ve kept quite a lot of players from last season and the club finished well, so hopefully we can carry on that momentum.”

Walker had an injury-hit campaign and hardly featured last season, but he is now fit and raring to go and feels knowing plenty of the Daggers squad will help him settle.

“It was a hard one, I struggled with my hamstring for most of the season, but I managed to get myself back fit for the last few games and I've been working hard in the off season. I’m feeling fit and ready to go," he added.

“I know Mauro very well, I know Callum, Elliott, and Paul McCallum, but I'm raring to go. I’ve missed out on a lot of football over the past year so I can’t wait.”

He added: “Daryl McMahon was saying he’s got a few more players like me, young and hungry to get to the next level, they’ve also got a tight-knit group so I think it will be good for me.”

Manager Daryl McMahon will be hoping they can get midfielder Saidou Khan signed to a contract after he impressed following his arrival from Maidstone United midway through last campaign.

They are also determined to bring Sam Ling back to the club.