Six TKJ club members advance through London Area British Schools Championships qualifiers

TKJ club members at the London Area British Schools qualifiers. Picture: TKJ Archant

Six TKJ club members represented their schools in the London Area British Schools Championships qualifiers held at the University of East London at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Competitors needed to finish in the top two of their group to book a space at the finals held in Sheffield in March next year.

All six of those at the Mayfield School based club booked their space in the finals, which included gold medals for Justus Smitruis, Rene Fulgence and Kelien Fulgence.

Emily Verrier, Daniel Rynkevic and Kaif Tabbusum also took home silver in what was a very successful day for the club.

Coach Turan Kiani said: The London area quailfer is well known as a tough event so for all of the team to make qualify is a great result and we can't wait to go for gold in the finals in March.