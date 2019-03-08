Search

TKJ members win at Harlow competition

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 September 2019

TKJ Club members at the competition in Harlow. Picture: TKJ

Seven Toshi Kazoku Judokwai (TKJ) Club members took part in a green belt and under competition in Harlow over the weekend.

Standout performances from Ruby Delaney and Kelien Fulgence saw them both take home gold medals.

Silver medals were awarded to Emily Verrier, Jenson Verrier and Blaine Delaney while Amy Verrier won bronze.

Rene Fulgence also managed to secure a fifth place finish at the competition.

Coach Turan Kiani said: "As always I'm so proud of the team, they all work really hard in every training session and fully deserve their awards "

TKJ are based in Dagenham and provide judo activities for both young people and adults.

Earlier this year, some of the club's members competed at the London Youth Games and managed to win bronze medals.

