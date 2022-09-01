Dagenham & Redbridge in 'positive place' says Morias ahead of Magpies test

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Junior Morias feels they are in a 'positive place' as they prepare to host Notts County in the National League on Saturday.

Morias netted twice as Daryl McMahon's men beat Bromley 4-1 on Bank Holiday Monday, after a frustrating 1-0 loss at Yeovil Town two days earlier.

And the 27-year-old says they need to keep believing in what their doing to maintain momentum after an inconsistent start to their campaign.

"We're in a positive place. We were in a positive place from the get-go, it's just about making things right, setting up right and just be positive," he told the club website.

"I feel like we're in a positive place, we've just got to go and enjoy it and be us and believe in what we're doing. Anything can happen."

Morias saw former teammate Callum Reynolds deflect his effort into the net to open the scoring at Victoria Road on Saturday, then added the second Daggers goal himself.

Mauro Vilhete headed a third before half-time, with Morias making it 4-0 before Michael Cheek netted a Bromley consolation from the penalty spot.

But the two-goal hero was more worried about the result, not personal glory, adding: "I'm more excited we got the win, the boys deserve it because we've been working so hard.

"Nobody sees the work the boys put in, day in, day out, to try and replicate what happened.

"I'm more happy for the boys to be honest. We see the boys work hard every day, it's not that we're lacking in confidence, it happens in football.

"We just went out there, got our head down and worked for each other, that was the most important thing."

Morias had been named on the substitutes bench at Yeovil, replacing Josh Walker just past the hour mark.

The roles were reversed on Monday, though, as Morias made way for Walker in the closing minutes and he admitted everyone has to play their part.

"I don't feel like it's a strong message for the gaffer, the gaffer has got a headache anyway," he said.

"We're strong in every area and we're going to need every man for however many games are left to play.

"We all need each other at the end of the day. One week it's going to be me that starts on the bench, one week it will be Josh, one week Macca [Paul McCallum].

"We've got to stand there and keep working hard for each other. That's what we need at the end of the day."