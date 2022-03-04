Morias looking forward to next test with Dagenham & Redbridge

Junior Morias was on target for Dagenham & Redbridge in their win over Maidenhead - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Junior Morias is looking forward to their next National League test against Yeovil, having netted in the 3-0 win over Maidenhead United in midweek.

Morias opened the scoring at Victoria Road, with Paul McCallum adding a quickfire brace before the interval.

And he felt it was a good response from Daryl McMahon's promotion hopefuls, following their 3-0 loss at lowly Altrincham last weekend.

"It was a good response and reaction from Saturday," he told the club's website.

"It was a good performance from the boys, tremendous, solid, and everything taking care of itself.

"Obviously delighted to get a start, come back into the team, and then score. It was just positive all round.

"I was buzzing for the defensive boys. Defending from the front, the boys at the back, midfield. I was more buzzing for El getting a clean sheet."

Daggers now face a blank weekend, but they will travel to Somerset on Tuesday for their rearranged game against Yeovil, originally postponed on February 19 due to Storm Eunice.

Morias added: "Sometimes when you get these mini breaks it's good some times, you can regroup, rethink and go again.

"We've got Yeovil on Tuesday so it will be good to relax and go again.

"We've got nothing to fear, we've got to go and just play our game, not worry about anything else, just worry about ourselves first. That's the most important thing."

And having claimed his fourth goal of the campaign against the Magpies, Morias is hoping he can keep producing the goods at the top end of the field, with the support of his teammates.

"First and foremost, I've always got to thank God for what's happening," he said.

"We all push each other. Wherever gaffer plays Macca or Josh, we push each other, we're happy for each other regardless. Or whether gaffer plays me or Josh or me or Macca.

"I feel like we always just push each other in terms of be better every day, training and be better in games. Or whether gaffer plays Ibby or Wil, whoever plays up there.

"We're a very supportive bunch of boys in terms of supporting each other in every thing we're doing."