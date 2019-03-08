Search

Khan claims sole success as Daggers youngsters find it tough in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 June 2019

Dagenham Boxing Club sent four of their members to Suffolk for a show in Sudbury on Saturday.

But there was disappointment for Frank Toms, who hurt his right hand and had to be withdrawn after two roudns of a very competitive bout.

Yousef Khan forced the pace throughout his contest and claimed a split decision, but that proved to be the only success for the travelling east Londoners.

After a positive start to his bout, Jayden Slade suffered a heavy nosebleed in the second round, which clearly affected his breathing.

That, in turn, had a knock-on affect on his performance and Slade came out on the wrong end of a unanimous points decision, despite a brave effort.

Haider Khan completed the Daggers line-up and looked somewhat unlucky to also be on the wrong end of a unanimous points result.

Khan produced a fairly dominant display, but the judges clearly felt his punches were either blocked or off-target.

Secretary Dan O'Sullivan said: "All four boxers gave it 100 per cent and were a credit to the club."

Meanwhile, Haris Najeeb was in action at the Unit 7 nightclub in Basildon and was adjudged to have lost to a rival from Essex University by unanimous decision after a very close contest.

Najeeb will be hoping for a better outcome as Dagenham's only representative at the Haringey Box Cup, Europe's biggest amateur boxing tournament, at Alexandra Palace.

Over 500 boxers will compete on three successive days in five rings, running simultaneously, at an event which has been won by the likes of Anthony Joshua, Nicola Adams, Katie Taylor and others down the years.

Dagenham boxers will then gather one last time this season for their annual presentation evening at The Roundhouse on Saturday June 29 (7pm).

