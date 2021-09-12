Every game in the National League is tough says Dagenham boss McMahon

Published: 11:06 AM September 12, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon jokingly said people may start finally believing him that every game in the National League after their narrow 2-1 win over King’s Lynn Town.

Goals from Josh Walker and Myles Weston sealed the three points to keep Daggers at the top of the table - despite a late own goal from Callum Reynolds at the Walks.

The hosts started brightly, but the Daggers adapted and grew into the game, befor eventually dominating the second-half.

“It was a typical National League game, they’re all tough, every game at this level is hard. I get bored of saying it, but people will start believing me soon,” McMahon said.

“I thought in the first-half, King’s Lynn played some terrific football and put us on the back foot, moved the ball quickly and it took us a while to get used to their shape.

You may also want to watch:

“Once we tweaked our shape at half-time, we got on top, and then I thought we were excellent in the second-half.”

Boss McMahon brought on Myles Weston for Harry Phipps at half-time to slightly tweak the shape which proved to work.

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone , Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We wanted to just try stopping them from playing out, re-arrange how we were going to press them, as they played a formation today (Saturday) with the two number 10’s behind the main striker which they haven’t played this season.

“It just took us a little while to get used to that, but I thought once we did we got on top, the back three and El (Elliot Justham) for that first period where King’s Lynn had a lot of the ball we limited them to not a lot of chances at all.

“Second-half we were back to what we expect to see from our team, we were on the front foot, we were exciting. We had lots of 1v1 opportunities, moved the ball quickly ourselves, we countered well and pressed high. We did that well.

“I’ve said this a billion times, every game is going to throw up different challenges, and we’ve got to have some belief to get through tough moments.

“There will be more of them coming throughout the season without a doubt, we have to be resolute, get through those and we bounced back second-half.”